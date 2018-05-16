Fruit Bowl Blackcurrant Peelers 5X16g

Product Description
- Fruit Snack made from concentrated apple and blackcurrant purees and fruit juices
- We simply squish apples and blackcurrants and a little fruit juice so you can eat them anywhere - on the bus, in the bath, even deep sea diving!
- An average of 677g of apple, 26g of blackcurrant and 17g of elderberry used to prepare 100g of Fruit Peelers®
- Made with real fruit
- Only naturally occurring sugars 1 peeler = 1 apple
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Gluten free
- No added sugar
- Vegetarian society approved
- Kosher
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Fruit Juice (Apple, Elderberry), Blackcurrant Puree, Citrus Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Best before: See base of pack.
Name and address
- Stream Foods Ltd,
- Unit 5 Broadend Industrial Estate,
- Walsoken,
- Wisbech,
- Cambs,
- PE14 7BQ,
Return to
Net Contents
5 x 16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 16g Peeler
|Energy
|1356kJ
|217kJ
|-
|320kcal
|51kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|11g
|of which sugars
|58g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.04g
