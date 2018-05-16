By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fruit Bowl Blackcurrant Peelers 5X16g

£ 2.25
£28.13/kg

Product Description

  • Fruit Snack made from concentrated apple and blackcurrant purees and fruit juices
  • For more fun...
  • We simply squish apples and blackcurrants and a little fruit juice so you can eat them anywhere - on the bus, in the bath, even deep sea diving!
  • An average of 677g of apple, 26g of blackcurrant and 17g of elderberry used to prepare 100g of Fruit Peelers®
  • Made with real fruit
  • Only naturally occurring sugars 1 peeler = 1 apple
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Are you a peeler & nibbler
  • Are you a chomper & chewer
  • Fruit made fun
  • Great for baking
  • Perfect for little lunch boxes
  • Ideal as a snack
  • Yum yum!
  • Perfectly playful fruit peelers
  • Gluten free
  • No added sugar
  • Vegetarian society approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 80g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Fruit Juice (Apple, Elderberry), Blackcurrant Puree, Citrus Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Best before: See base of pack.

Name and address

  • Stream Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 5 Broadend Industrial Estate,
  • Walsoken,
  • Wisbech,
  • Cambs,
  • PE14 7BQ,

Return to

  • www.fruit-bowl.com

Net Contents

5 x 16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 16g Peeler
Energy 1356kJ217kJ
-320kcal51kcal
Fat 1.0g0.2g
of which saturates 0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate 70g11g
of which sugars58g9.3g
Fibre 7.5g1.2g
Protein 1.5g0.2g
Salt 0.25g0.04g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

