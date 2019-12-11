By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bear Yoyo Sours Strawberry & Apple 10 Rolls 5 Pack

£ 2.40
£0.48/each

Product Description

  • Strawberry & Apple Pure Fruit & Veg Super Sour Yoyos
  • Yoyos are also grrreat for baking. For baking recipes visit bearnibbles.co.uk/activities
  • Delicious super sour pure fruit rolls, perfect for lunchboxes. Contains no added sugar or concentrates.
  • BEAR Yoyos are made from gently baked whole fresh fruit and veg, with no added sugar or concentrates.
  • How do we make our Yoyos so super sour? We never add nonsense so what's our secret? A simple squeeze of lemon makes our yoyos zing!
  • Easy to grab fruit nibbles for eating on-the-go or to include in your kids packed lunch as the perfect lunchbox snack.
  • Just fruit. Just veg. Absolutely nothing else.
  • We are BEAR and we make healthy snacks for kids just as nature intended. Down in the Big Cave, BEAR gently bakes his Yoyos. Delicious pure fruit rolls with no added sugar or concentrates.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • 100% dried fruit and veg
  • 1 pack = the same natural sugars as an apple
  • No added sugar or salt
  • Never from concentrate
  • No nut ingredients
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • Vegan & Vegetarian friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Apples, Pears, Lemons, Pumpkin, Strawberries, Black Carrot Extract, Spirulina Extract, Absolutely no added nonsense, We bake 240g of Apples, 240g of Pears, 120g of Lemons, 116g of Pumpkin & 10g of Strawberries per 100g of Yoyos

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Name and address

  • BEAR's Curious Cave,
  • Deepest Darkest Woods,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Return to

  • For a BEAR hug visit: www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl on grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper roll
EnergykJ 1170kJ 112
-kcal 280kcal 27
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrates63g6g
of which sugars*42g4g
Fibre10g1g
Protein1.9g0.2g
Salt0g0g
*sugars naturally found in the fruit--

