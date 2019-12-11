Bear Yoyo Sours Strawberry & Apple 10 Rolls 5 Pack

Product Description
- Strawberry & Apple Pure Fruit & Veg Super Sour Yoyos
- Yoyos are also grrreat for baking. For baking recipes visit bearnibbles.co.uk/activities
- Delicious super sour pure fruit rolls, perfect for lunchboxes. Contains no added sugar or concentrates.
- BEAR Yoyos are made from gently baked whole fresh fruit and veg, with no added sugar or concentrates.
- How do we make our Yoyos so super sour? We never add nonsense so what's our secret? A simple squeeze of lemon makes our yoyos zing!
- Easy to grab fruit nibbles for eating on-the-go or to include in your kids packed lunch as the perfect lunchbox snack.
- Just fruit. Just veg. Absolutely nothing else.
- We are BEAR and we make healthy snacks for kids just as nature intended. Down in the Big Cave, BEAR gently bakes his Yoyos. Delicious pure fruit rolls with no added sugar or concentrates.
- 1 of your 5 a day
- 100% dried fruit and veg
- 1 pack = the same natural sugars as an apple
- No added sugar or salt
- Never from concentrate
- No nut ingredients
- Gluten and dairy free
- Vegan & Vegetarian friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
Information
Ingredients
Apples, Pears, Lemons, Pumpkin, Strawberries, Black Carrot Extract, Spirulina Extract, Absolutely no added nonsense, We bake 240g of Apples, 240g of Pears, 120g of Lemons, 116g of Pumpkin & 10g of Strawberries per 100g of Yoyos
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Name and address
- BEAR's Curious Cave,
- Deepest Darkest Woods,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
Return to
- For a BEAR hug visit: www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl on grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per roll
|Energy
|kJ 1170
|kJ 112
|-
|kcal 280
|kcal 27
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|63g
|6g
|of which sugars*
|42g
|4g
|Fibre
|10g
|1g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|*sugars naturally found in the fruit
|-
|-
