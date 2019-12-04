By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Strawberry 9X20g

4.5(2107)Write a review
Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Strawberry 9X20g
£ 3.90
£2.17/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry Pure Fruit Yoyos
  • Yoyos are grrreat for baking. For healthy recipes visit bearnibbles.co.uk
  • For a BEAR hug visit www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl at grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
  • Delicious pure fruit rolls, perfect for lunchboxes. Contains no added sugar or concentrates.
  • BEAR Yoyos are made from gently baked whole fresh fruit and veg, with no added sugar or concentrates.
  • Easy to grab fruit nibbles for eating on-the-go or to include in your kids packed lunch as the perfect lunchbox snack.
  • Just fruit. Just veg. Absolutely nothing else.
  • We are BEAR and we make healthy snacks for kids just as nature intended. Down in the Big Cave, BEAR gently bakes his Yoyos. Delicious pure fruit rolls with no added sugar or concentrates.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • 100% dried fruit and veg
  • Never from concentrate
  • 1 pack = the same natural sugars as an apple
  • No nut ingredients
  • Gluten free
  • Dairy Free
  • No added sugar or salt
  • Vegan & Vegetarian friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 180g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apples, Pears, Strawberries, A little Black Carrot Extract, We bake 380g of Apples, 205g of Pears & 65g of Strawberries per 100g of Yoyos

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Name and address

  • BEAR,
  • BEAR's Curious Cave,
  • Deepest Darkest Woods,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Return to

  • For a BEAR hug visit:
  • www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl on grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
  • BEAR,
  • BEAR's Curious Cave,
  • Deepest Darkest Woods,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Net Contents

9 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper roll
Energy kJ 1170kJ 112
-kcal 280kcal 27
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrates63g6g
of which sugars*42g4g
Fibre 10g1g
Protein 1.9g0.2g
Salt 0g0g
*sugars naturally found in the fruit--

2107 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste

5 stars

My son absolutely loved the yoyo, he said it tasted great and the collectors card is a great addition

Loved the flavour

5 stars

Highly recommend this product. Convenient and tasty

Tasty and healthy

5 stars

I received a sample of bear yo yo's and my little one loved them. They are very tasty, healthy and not sticky or messy, so ideal for toddlers on the go!

Yummy fruit snack

5 stars

My fussy son loves this Yoyo snack, which is a big plus as we can't get him to eat raisins anymore. It is really handy to carry around, not messy to eat, and made from all natural ingredients too!

Arrived fast!

5 stars

Sample arrived sooner than we thought it would. Son was very excited to eat the yoyo, we now buy them during our weekly shop.

Yummy

4 stars

I received a sample and it was delicious. Really healthy and tasty.

Great taste

5 stars

We received the strawberry bear yo and the tests was amazing !

Healthy snack option for thriving toddler

5 stars

My little one loves these for when we are out and about. A perfect snack without any hidden nasties. Would highly recommend to other mums.

So tasty

5 stars

Tasty and healthy! Couldn't ask for more! Amazing snack, definitely recommended!

Perfect for kids!

5 stars

I'd barely opened the sample packaet when both my children were around me wanting to try it. They immediately assumed this was a sugar filled sweet, which makes it the perfect snack for kids,as its full of goodness! They enjoyed every mouthful. They said it was full of flavour, and tasted very much like strawberry. They enjoyed unrolling it and they said it wasn't too chewy that it got stuck in their teeth!

1-10 of 2107 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

