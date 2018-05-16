Fruit Factory 4 Flavour Fruit Twists 5 X 18G

Product Description
- Gummy fruit twists made from apple juice from concentrate with sugar, wheat flour, corn starch and natural flavourings.
- What to know... why the fruits from the Fruit Factory always have massive grins on their faces? It's because they're bursting full of fruity, juicy fun!
- The Fruit Factory logo is a trademark of Humdinger Ltd.
- Made with real fruit juice
- Lunchbox friendly
- 67 kcal per pack
- Peelable twist shaped fruit gums
- Perfectly portioned
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice from Concentrate (48%), Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Corn Starch, Coconut Oil, Humectant (Sorbitol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Spirulina Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fruit and Vegetable Juice Concentrates (Black Carrot, Hibiscus), Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: see side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Peel, twist, chew!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Safety Warning:
- Not suitable for children under 36 months due to choking hazard.
- Children must be supervised whilst eating.
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Humdinger Ltd.,
- Gothenburg Way,
- Hull,
- HU7 0YG.
- Humdinger Ltd,
- c/o Lir Chocolates Ltd,
Return to
- Our Quality Guarantee
- If for any reason you are not satisfied with this product, please contact us via our website or email address.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
5 x 18g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 18g Bag
|Energy
|1579kJ / 373kcal
|284kJ / 67kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|79.5g
|14.3g
|of which sugars
|38.9g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|3.5g
|0.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
Safety information
Safety Warning: Not suitable for children under 36 months due to choking hazard. Children must be supervised whilst eating.
