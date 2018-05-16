We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fruit Factory 4 Flavour Fruit Twists 5 X 18G

Product Description

  • Gummy fruit twists made from apple juice from concentrate with sugar, wheat flour, corn starch and natural flavourings.
  • What to know... why the fruits from the Fruit Factory always have massive grins on their faces? It's because they're bursting full of fruity, juicy fun!
  • The Fruit Factory logo is a trademark of Humdinger Ltd.
  • Made with real fruit juice
  • Lunchbox friendly
  • 67 kcal per pack
  • Peelable twist shaped fruit gums
  • Perfectly portioned
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (48%), Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Corn Starch, Coconut Oil, Humectant (Sorbitol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Spirulina Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fruit and Vegetable Juice Concentrates (Black Carrot, Hibiscus), Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: see side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Peel, twist, chew!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Safety Warning:
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months due to choking hazard.
  • Children must be supervised whilst eating.

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Humdinger Ltd.,
  • Gothenburg Way,
  • Hull,
  • HU7 0YG.
  • Humdinger Ltd,
  • c/o Lir Chocolates Ltd,

Return to

  • Our Quality Guarantee
  • If for any reason you are not satisfied with this product, please contact us via our website or email address.
Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

5 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 18g Bag
Energy1579kJ / 373kcal284kJ / 67kcal
Fat4.3g0.8g
of which saturates2.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate79.5g14.3g
of which sugars38.9g7.0g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein3.5g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

Safety information

