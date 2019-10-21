Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Apple 5 X 20G

Super yummy treat!
Unlike other fruity roll snacks on the market these are not sticky, have a great texture and thickness. My children love these as a treat, the cool packaging and collectable cards are a fab addition. It is good to know they are having a healthier treat than sweets!
Amazing
I heard about these from a friend and I love them. They taste sweet because of the natural sugars and they are healthy at the same time. I love how they are coiled which makes them way more fun to eat. I would highly recommend