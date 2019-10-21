By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Apple 5 X 20G

£ 2.40
£24.00/kg

Product Description

  • Apple Pure Fruit Yoyos
  • Yoyos are also grrreat for baking. For baking recipes visit bearnibbles.co.uk/activities
  • Delicious pure fruit rolls, perfect for lunchboxes. Contains no added sugar or concentrates.
  • BEAR Yoyos are made from gently baked whole fresh fruit and veg, with no added sugar or concentrates.
  • Easy to grab fruit nibbles for eating on-the-go or to include in your kids packed lunch as the perfect lunchbox snack.
  • Just fruit. Just veg. Absolutely nothing else.
  • We are BEAR and we make healthy snacks for kids just as nature intended. Down in the Big Cave, BEAR gently bakes his Yoyos. Delicious pure fruit rolls with no added sugar or concentrates.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • 100% dried fruit and veg
  • 1 pack = the same natural sugars as an apple
  • No added sugar or salt
  • Never from concentrate
  • No nut ingredients
  • Gluten & dairy free
  • Vegan & Vegetarian friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 100g
Information

Ingredients

Apples, Pears, Spirulina Extract, Absolutely nothing else, We bake 455g of Apples & 195g of Pears per 100g of Yoyos

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Name and address

  • BEAR,
  • BEAR's Curious Cave,
  • Deepest Darkest Woods,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Return to

  • For a BEAR hug visit: www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl on grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper roll
Energy kJ 1170kJ 112
-kcal 280kcal 27
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates63g6g
of which sugars*42g4g
Fibre 10g1g
Protein 1.9g0.2g
Salt 0g0g
*sugars naturally found in the fruit--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Super yummy treat!

5 stars

Unlike other fruity roll snacks on the market these are not sticky, have a great texture and thickness. My children love these as a treat, the cool packaging and collectable cards are a fab addition. It is good to know they are having a healthier treat than sweets!

Amazing

5 stars

I heard about these from a friend and I love them. They taste sweet because of the natural sugars and they are healthy at the same time. I love how they are coiled which makes them way more fun to eat. I would highly recommend

