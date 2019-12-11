Fruit Factory Multi Fruit Strings 5X 20G

Product Description
- Gummy fruit strings made from a blend of strawberry, apple and orange juices from concentrate, sugars, gelatine and natural flavouring.
- Want to know...
- Why the fruits from the Fruit Factory always have massive grins on their faces? It's because they're bursting full of fruity, juicy fun!
- Made with fruit
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Perfect for snacking & lunchboxes
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Juice Concentrate (Equivalent from 50g Strawberry Juice, 35g Apple Juice and 34g Orange Juice), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fructose Syrup, Gelling Agents (Gelatine, Agar), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Fruit Flavouring with other Natural Flavouring, Natural Colours (Anthocyanin, Chlorophyll, Carotene), Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Pack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Paper - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Freepost: RRRY-YSCC-ULGU,
- Humdinger,
- Gothenburg Way,
- Hull,
- HU7 0YG,
- UK.
- Our Quality Guarantee
- If for any reason you are not satisfied with this product, please contact us via our website or write to the Freepost address:
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g Serving
|Energy
|1375kJ/325kcal
|275kJ/65kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|71.6g
|14.3g
|of which sugars
|47.2g
|9.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|7.5g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.08g
|<0.02g
