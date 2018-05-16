By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fruit Bowl Strawberry Peelers 5X16g

Fruit Bowl Strawberry Peelers 5X16g
£ 2.25
£28.13/kg

Product Description

  • Fruit snack made from concentrated apple and strawberry purees and fruit juices
  • For more fun...
  • Are you a peeler & nibbler?
  • Are you a chomper & chewer?
  • We simply squish apples and strawberries and a little fruit juice so you can eat them anywhere - on the bus, in the bath, even deep sea diving!
  • Fruit made fun
  • Made with real fruit
  • Only naturally occurring sugars, 1 bar= 1 apple
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Great for baking
  • Ideal as a snack
  • Perfect for little lunchboxes
  • Yum yum!
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 80g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Apple Juice, Strawberry Puree, Citrus Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrates (Chokeberry, Elderberry), Natural Flavouring, An average of 679g Apple and 46g of Strawberry used to prepare 100g of Fruit Peelers®

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Best before: See base of pack

Name and address

  • Stream Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 5 Broadend Industrial Estate,
  • Walsoken,
  • Wisbech,
  • Cambs,
  • PE14 7BQ,

Return to

Net Contents

5 x 16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 16g Peeler
Energy 1356kJ217kJ
-320kcal51kcal
Fat 1.0g0.2g
of which saturates 0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate 70g11g
of which sugars58g9.3g
Fibre 7.5g1.2g
Protein 1.5g0.2g
Salt 0.25g0.04g

