Fruit Bowl Strawberry Peelers 5X16g

Product Description
- Fruit snack made from concentrated apple and strawberry purees and fruit juices
- For more fun...
- Find us on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and Twitter
- Are you a peeler & nibbler?
- Are you a chomper & chewer?
- We simply squish apples and strawberries and a little fruit juice so you can eat them anywhere - on the bus, in the bath, even deep sea diving!
- Fruit made fun
- Made with real fruit
- Only naturally occurring sugars, 1 bar= 1 apple
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Great for baking
- Ideal as a snack
- Perfect for little lunchboxes
- Yum yum!
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Kosher
- Pack size: 80g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Apple Juice, Strawberry Puree, Citrus Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrates (Chokeberry, Elderberry), Natural Flavouring, An average of 679g Apple and 46g of Strawberry used to prepare 100g of Fruit Peelers®
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Best before: See base of pack
Name and address
- Stream Foods Ltd,
- Unit 5 Broadend Industrial Estate,
- Walsoken,
- Wisbech,
- Cambs,
- PE14 7BQ,
Return to
- Stream Foods Ltd,
- Unit 5 Broadend Industrial Estate,
- Walsoken,
- Wisbech,
- Cambs,
- PE14 7BQ,
- UK.
- www.fruit-bowl.com
Net Contents
5 x 16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 16g Peeler
|Energy
|1356kJ
|217kJ
|-
|320kcal
|51kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|11g
|of which sugars
|58g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.04g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019