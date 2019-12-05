By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Mango 5 X 20G

4.5(978)Write a review
£ 2.40
£24.00/kg

Product Description

  • Mango Pure Fruit Yoyos
  • Yoyos are also grrreat for baking. For baking recipes visit bearnibbles.co.uk/activities
  • For a BEAR hug visit www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl at grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
  • Delicious pure fruit rolls, perfect for lunchboxes. Contains no added sugar or concentrates.
  • BEAR Yoyos are made from gently baked whole fresh fruit and veg, with no added sugar or concentrates.
  • Easy to grab fruit nibbles for eating on-the-go or to include in your kids packed lunch as the perfect lunchbox snack.
  • Just fruit. Just veg. Absolutely nothing else.
  • We are BEAR and we make healthy snacks for kids just as nature intended. Down in the Big Cave, BEAR gently bakes his Yoyos. Delicious pure fruit rolls with no added sugar or concentrates.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • 100% dried fruit and veg
  • 1 pack = the same natural sugars as an apple
  • No added sugar or salt
  • Never from concentrate
  • No nut ingredients
  • Gluten & dairy free
  • Vegan & Vegetarian friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 100g
Information

Ingredients

Apple, Pears, Mango, Absolutely nothing else, We bake 266g of Apples, 266g of Pears & 118g of Mangos per 100g of Yoyos

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Name and address

  • BEAR,
  • BEAR's Curious Cave,
  • Deepest Darkest Woods,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Return to

  • For a BEAR hug visit: www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl on grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper roll
Energy kJ 1170kJ 112
-kcal 280kcal 27
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates63g6g
of which sugars* 42g4g
Fibre 10g1g
Protein 1.9g0.2g
Salt 0g0g
*Sugars naturally found in the fruit--

978 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice flavour

4 stars

Very nice snack, easy to carry and tasty way to eat fruits

Great way to get fruit into kids!!

5 stars

I received the sample and kept in in my daughters change bag for “emergency snacks” perfect size, and she loved it!!! A relatively mess-free snack (not completely but nothing is with my daughter) and so quick and simple and I don’t feel guilty for as it’s fruit

Great taste

5 stars

Really nice healthy snack. I could eat it every day without feeling quilty

Great snack

5 stars

My son loved this, hes not a fan of fresh mango but he demolished this

Delicious snack, full of flavour and healthy

5 stars

My daughter absolutely loved this and I can see why as I was lucky enough that she let me have a taste too. Really full of flavour and totally happy that it was healthy, would certainly treat us to these, especially if the other flavours are as delightful as the mango, thank-you ❤️

Meh

2 stars

Was Tasty, but the size of the product is ridiculously small for the price. Wouldnt purchaess

Very tasty

5 stars

I received the mango bear sample, it tasted great and I love that there’s no added sugar.

One portion is not enough as a snack

3 stars

I received a sample containing two units of the Mango BEAR yoyos and I felt like it needed to eat more! They are delicious and a simple way of having one of your five a day. I would probably love them more if they weren't that sweet, but I guess that's because they are made of concentrated fruit.

A delicious snack

5 stars

My daughter adored her YoYo and we have now purchased another pack of these for her lunchbox

Great new flavour

5 stars

I was surprised when I seen the mango flavour as I'd not seen it before so I was a must try. My daughter can't get enough of the bear yoyos and because they're made from real fruit they're a definite treat.

1-10 of 978 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

