Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo Mango 5 X 20G

Nice flavour
Very nice snack, easy to carry and tasty way to eat fruits
Great way to get fruit into kids!!
I received the sample and kept in in my daughters change bag for “emergency snacks” perfect size, and she loved it!!! A relatively mess-free snack (not completely but nothing is with my daughter) and so quick and simple and I don’t feel guilty for as it’s fruit
Great taste
Really nice healthy snack. I could eat it every day without feeling quilty
Great snack
My son loved this, hes not a fan of fresh mango but he demolished this
Delicious snack, full of flavour and healthy
My daughter absolutely loved this and I can see why as I was lucky enough that she let me have a taste too. Really full of flavour and totally happy that it was healthy, would certainly treat us to these, especially if the other flavours are as delightful as the mango, thank-you ❤️
Meh
Was Tasty, but the size of the product is ridiculously small for the price. Wouldnt purchaess
Very tasty
I received the mango bear sample, it tasted great and I love that there’s no added sugar.
One portion is not enough as a snack
I received a sample containing two units of the Mango BEAR yoyos and I felt like it needed to eat more! They are delicious and a simple way of having one of your five a day. I would probably love them more if they weren't that sweet, but I guess that's because they are made of concentrated fruit.
A delicious snack
My daughter adored her YoYo and we have now purchased another pack of these for her lunchbox
Great new flavour
I was surprised when I seen the mango flavour as I'd not seen it before so I was a must try. My daughter can't get enough of the bear yoyos and because they're made from real fruit they're a definite treat.