Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Crisps, Snacks, Nuts & Popcorn
Sharing Crisps & Snacks
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
Showing
1-24
of
51 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(7)
1 Category
Filter by
Sharing Party
Snacks & Crisps
(51)
10 Brands
Filter by
Walkers
(20)
Filter by
Tesco
(11)
Filter by
Popchips
(5)
Filter by
Jacob's
(4)
Filter by
Proper
(3)
Filter by
Jacobs
(2)
Filter by
Off The Eatn
Pth
(2)
Filter by
Penn State
(2)
Filter by
Hula Hoops
(1)
Filter by
Kp
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(48)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(48)
Filter by
Halal
(45)
Filter by
No egg
(40)
Filter by
Low sugar
(38)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(34)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(32)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(22)
Filter by
Vegan
(19)
Filter by
No soya
(17)
Filter by
No gluten
(13)
Filter by
No lactose
(13)
Filter by
No milk
(13)
Filter by
High fibre
(7)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(51)
Sensations Lime & Coriander Chutney Poppadoms 82.5G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
2.42
/100g
Add Sensations Lime & Coriander Chutney Poppadoms 82.5G
Add
add Sensations Lime & Coriander Chutney Poppadoms 82.5G to basket
Sensations Mango & Chilli Chutney Poppadoms 82.5G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
2.42
/100g
Add Sensations Mango & Chilli Chutney Poppadoms 82.5G
Add
add Sensations Mango & Chilli Chutney Poppadoms 82.5G to basket
Sensations Peking Spare Rib Crisps 110G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
1.81
/100g
Add Sensations Peking Spare Rib Crisps 110G
Add
add Sensations Peking Spare Rib Crisps 110G to basket
Jacobs Cracker Sour Cream & Chive 150 G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Jacobs Cracker Sour Cream & Chive 150 G
Add
add Jacobs Cracker Sour Cream & Chive 150 G to basket
Jacobs Twiglets Snacks 150 G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Jacobs Twiglets Snacks 150 G
Add
add Jacobs Twiglets Snacks 150 G to basket
Properchips Salt & Vinegar Lentil Chips 85G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
2.35
/100g
Add Properchips Salt & Vinegar Lentil Chips 85G
Add
add Properchips Salt & Vinegar Lentil Chips 85G to basket
Proper Chips 85G Bbq
Write a review
£
1.99
£
2.35
/100g
Add Proper Chips 85G Bbq
Add
add Proper Chips 85G Bbq to basket
Popchips Popped Potato Chips Thai Sweet Chili 85G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.79
£
2.11
/100g
Add Popchips Popped Potato Chips Thai Sweet Chili 85G
Add
add Popchips Popped Potato Chips Thai Sweet Chili 85G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar Flavarings 90G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.12
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar Flavarings 90G
Add
add Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar Flavarings 90G to basket
Hula Hoops Flavarings Spicy Crisps 90G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.12
/100g
Add Hula Hoops Flavarings Spicy Crisps 90G
Add
add Hula Hoops Flavarings Spicy Crisps 90G to basket
Popchips Original Popped Chips 85G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.79
£
2.11
/100g
Add Popchips Original Popped Chips 85G
Add
add Popchips Original Popped Chips 85G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Popchips Sour Cream & Onion Chips 85G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.79
£
2.11
/100g
Add Popchips Sour Cream & Onion Chips 85G
Add
add Popchips Sour Cream & Onion Chips 85G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Popchips Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips 85G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.79
£
2.11
/100g
Add Popchips Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips 85G
Add
add Popchips Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips 85G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Walkers Max Strong Jalapeno And Cheese Crisps 150G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
1.33
/100g
Add Walkers Max Strong Jalapeno And Cheese Crisps 150G
Add
add Walkers Max Strong Jalapeno And Cheese Crisps 150G to basket
Walkers Poppables Sweet Chilli Snacks 110G
Write a review
£
0.99
£
0.90
/100g
Add Walkers Poppables Sweet Chilli Snacks 110G
Add
add Walkers Poppables Sweet Chilli Snacks 110G to basket
Walkers Max Double Crunch Cheddar Onion 140G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
14.22
/kg
Add Walkers Max Double Crunch Cheddar Onion 140G
Add
add Walkers Max Double Crunch Cheddar Onion 140G to basket
Walkers Max Double Crunch Bbq Ribs Crisps 140G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
1.43
/100g
Add Walkers Max Double Crunch Bbq Ribs Crisps 140G
Add
add Walkers Max Double Crunch Bbq Ribs Crisps 140G to basket
Tesco Potato Chip Snacks 150G
Write a review
£
0.88
£
0.59
/100g
Add Tesco Potato Chip Snacks 150G
Add
add Tesco Potato Chip Snacks 150G to basket
Walkers Bugles Southern Style Bbq Snacks 110 G
Write a review
£
0.99
£
0.90
/100g
Add Walkers Bugles Southern Style Bbq Snacks 110 G
Add
add Walkers Bugles Southern Style Bbq Snacks 110 G to basket
Popchips Bbq Popped Chips 85G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.79
£
2.11
/100g
Add Popchips Bbq Popped Chips 85G
Add
add Popchips Bbq Popped Chips 85G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Walkers Bugles Cheese Snacks 110 G
Write a review
£
0.99
£
0.90
/100g
Add Walkers Bugles Cheese Snacks 110 G
Add
add Walkers Bugles Cheese Snacks 110 G to basket
Walkers Max Strong Hot Chicken Wings Crisps150g
Write a review
£
1.99
£
1.33
/100g
Add Walkers Max Strong Hot Chicken Wings Crisps150g
Add
add Walkers Max Strong Hot Chicken Wings Crisps150g to basket
Tesco Bacon Rashers Snacks 150 G
Write a review
£
0.88
£
0.59
/100g
Add Tesco Bacon Rashers Snacks 150 G
Add
add Tesco Bacon Rashers Snacks 150 G to basket
Tesco Cheese Balls Snacks 150 G
Write a review
£
0.88
£
0.59
/100g
Add Tesco Cheese Balls Snacks 150 G
Add
add Tesco Cheese Balls Snacks 150 G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
51 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(7)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(51)
Crisps, Snacks, Nuts & Popcorn
(51)
Sharing Crisps & Snacks
(51)
Sharing Party Snacks & Crisps
(51)
Filter by
BRAND
Walkers
(20)
Tesco
(11)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(48)
Vegetarian
(48)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close