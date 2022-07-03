We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Root Vegetable With Sea Salt Crisps 125G

4.4(19)Write a review
Tesco Finest Root Vegetable With Sea Salt Crisps 125G
£ 1.55
£1.24/100g

1/5 of a pack

Energy
564kJ
136kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
9.3g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

high

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2256kJ / 543kcal

Product Description

  • Salted parsnip, beetroot and sweet potato crisps.
  • FOP HAND COOKED VEGETABLE CRISPS BOP Our experts work closely with farmers to select the variety of vegetables that gives just the right crunch. Each vegetable is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (61%) [Parsnip, Beetroot, Sweet Potato], Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (25g)
Energy2256kJ / 543kcal564kJ / 136kcal
Fat37.3g9.3g
Saturates4.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate42.4g10.6g
Sugars24.4g6.1g
Fibre7.8g2.0g
Protein5.5g1.4g
Salt0.83g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

19 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

No disappointment

4 stars

Good. Tasty and healthier than normal crisps. I have always had a different make (more expensive) but tried these for a change and was not disappointed.

Very tasty

4 stars

Very tasty

Yummy

5 stars

Delicious. Love them.

Delicious flavours.

5 stars

Deliciously flavoured vegetable crisps. Love them and buy them as a treat. The bag is very airtight when re-sealed with a regular clip so I enjoy them a little at a time over a week or so.

Yummy tasty crisps. Very moorish!

5 stars

Yummy tasty crisps. Very moorish!

A great alternative to potato crisps

4 stars

A great alternative to potato crisps; the beetroot ones are particularly to my taste.

Very tasty!

5 stars

Very tasty & highly recommended

good stuff

4 stars

good stuff

Healthy snack and very tasty

5 stars

Healthy snack and very tasty

A nice change from regular crisps.

5 stars

My first time trying these crisps, I really like them, a good balance of sweet and salty, and a nice alternative to potato crisps. I'll be buying them regularly.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here