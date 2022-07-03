Tesco Finest Root Vegetable With Sea Salt Crisps 125G

No disappointment
Good. Tasty and healthier than normal crisps. I have always had a different make (more expensive) but tried these for a change and was not disappointed.
Very tasty
Yummy
Delicious. Love them.
Delicious flavours.
Deliciously flavoured vegetable crisps. Love them and buy them as a treat. The bag is very airtight when re-sealed with a regular clip so I enjoy them a little at a time over a week or so.
Yummy tasty crisps. Very moorish!
A great alternative to potato crisps
A great alternative to potato crisps; the beetroot ones are particularly to my taste.
Very tasty!
Very tasty & highly recommended
good stuff
Healthy snack and very tasty
A nice change from regular crisps.
My first time trying these crisps, I really like them, a good balance of sweet and salty, and a nice alternative to potato crisps. I'll be buying them regularly.