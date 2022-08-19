We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pringles Texas Bbq Crisps 165G

Pringles Texas Bbq Crisps 165G

£1.69
£1.03/100g

30g

Energy
652kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2174 kJ

Product Description

  • Texas Barbecue Sauce Flavour Savoury Snack.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • TM, ®, © 2022 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
  • Sunflower Oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Barbecue Seasoning (Sugar, Lactose {Milk}, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides}, Tomato Powder, Paprika Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Smoke Flavourings, Carob Powder, Acidity Regulator}, {Sodium Diacetate}, Acids {Malic Acid, Citric Acid}, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Maltodextrin), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Best before: see bottom.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per 165g package: 5-6

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Seal. Don't Recycle

Distributor address

  Kellogg's Orange Tower,
  MediaCityUK,
  Salford,
  Greater Manchester,
  M50 2HF,
  UK.

Return to

  • Kellogg's Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  UK 0800 028 1048
  www.pringles.com

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g/30 gRI* / 30 g
Energy2174 kJ652 kJ
-520 kcal156 kcal8 %
Fat29 g8.7 g12 %
of which saturates2.7 g0.8 g4 %
Carbohydrate57 g17 g7 %
of which sugars4.5 g1.4 g2 %
Fibre3.5 g1.1 g
Protein6.1 g1.8 g4 %
Salt1.2 g0.36 g6 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Portions per 165g package: 5-6---
3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Excellent product

5 stars

Excellent product, very moreish, ideal for snacking, parties etc. mmm

Addictive

5 stars

Love these. They went in seconds but unfortunately just went to Tesco and they had ran out. (Crying face emojis)

Fantastic.

5 stars

Good value for money and the flavour is great.

