Pringles Texas Bbq Crisps 165G

of the reference intake* Typical values per 100g: Energy 2174 kJ
Product Description
Texas Barbecue Sauce Flavour Savoury Snack.
1 + www.pringles.com = Chance to Win XBox Free 1-Month Code with Every Can for New Users Only▲ Game Pass + Chance to Win Xbox Series S
▲UK only. 18+. New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members only, existing or previous account holders excluded. Purchase a Pringles can, visit Pringles.com, register/sign-in & enter batch code between 11.04.22 & 01.09.22. Free 1 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial token with every entry until 01.09.22. Credit or Debit card required. Unless you cancel, you will be charged the then-current regular membership rate when the trial ends. Terms, exclusions & streaming limits apply. Upon redemption existing Gold/Game Pass for Console/PC membership will upgrade to Ultimate at a conversion ratio. See xbox.com/gamepass. Limit 1 per person/account. Redeem by 01.12.22. 105 total winning moments prizes of: 12 Customised Xbox Series S consoles, 10 Customised Xbox Wireless Controllers & 83 Xbox Wireless Headsets. Max 1 prize type per person. Catch all draw: Enter between 02.09.22 & 01.10.22 for the chance to win 1 x Customised Xbox Series S. Max 1 entry/day. Internet access required. Retain receipt and can. NPN in NI (excluding Game Pass). Full T&Cs: Gaming.pringles.com.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.