Walkers Bugles Southern Style Bbq 110G
Product Description
- Southern Style BBQ Flavour Corn Snack
- - Walkers Bugles Southern Style BBQ snacks, the snacks you can't keep your hands off
- - Enjoy the great taste of Walkers in a fun shaped corn snack with a unique crunchy texture
- - Sharing bag perfect for the whole family to share.
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Discover our Walkers Bugles Snacks - a fun cone shaped snack for a tasty crunch. Enjoy the great taste of Walkers in a fun shape with a unique texture. Can't keep your hands off them? Walkers Bugles are also available in Cheese and Sour Cream and Black Pepper flavours. Discover the wider range of Walkers Snacks. Why not try Walkers Mix Ups? All your favourite Walkers snacks in one bag - 4 different snacks = 4 x the fun!
- No MSG
- No preservatives
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Sunflower Oil, Barbecue Seasoning [Flavourings, Dextrose, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Smoke Flavouring], Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Milk, Soya, Celery, Barley, Mustard, Egg, Crustaceans
Storage
Store in cool dry place.Once opened, consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 - 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
Return to
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
- Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Applies to UK and ROI only.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|660 kJ
|2200 kJ
|-
|158 kcal(8%*)
|525 kcal
|Fat
|9.0 g(13%*)
|30.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.8 g(4%*)
|2.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|16.9 g
|56.0 g
|of which sugars
|1.5 g(2%*)
|5.0 g
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|3.5 g
|Protein
|2.0 g
|6.5 g
|Salt
|0.66 g(11%*)
|2.20 g
|This pack contains 3 - 4 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
