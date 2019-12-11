By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Bugles Southern Style Bbq 110G

Walkers Bugles Southern Style Bbq 110G
£ 0.90
£0.82/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Southern Style BBQ Flavour Corn Snack
  • - Walkers Bugles Southern Style BBQ snacks, the snacks you can't keep your hands off
  • - Enjoy the great taste of Walkers in a fun shaped corn snack with a unique crunchy texture
  • - Sharing bag perfect for the whole family to share.
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Discover our Walkers Bugles Snacks - a fun cone shaped snack for a tasty crunch. Enjoy the great taste of Walkers in a fun shape with a unique texture. Can't keep your hands off them? Walkers Bugles are also available in Cheese and Sour Cream and Black Pepper flavours. Discover the wider range of Walkers Snacks. Why not try Walkers Mix Ups? All your favourite Walkers snacks in one bag - 4 different snacks = 4 x the fun!
  • No MSG
  • No preservatives
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sunflower Oil, Barbecue Seasoning [Flavourings, Dextrose, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Smoke Flavouring], Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Milk, Soya, Celery, Barley, Mustard, Egg, Crustaceans

Storage

Store in cool dry place.Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 - 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Applies to UK and ROI only.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) servingPer 100 g
Energy 660 kJ2200 kJ
-158 kcal(8%*)525 kcal
Fat 9.0 g(13%*)30.0 g
of which saturates 0.8 g(4%*)2.5 g
Carbohydrate 16.9 g56.0 g
of which sugars 1.5 g(2%*)5.0 g
Fibre 1.1 g3.5 g
Protein 2.0 g6.5 g
Salt 0.66 g(11%*)2.20 g
This pack contains 3 - 4 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

