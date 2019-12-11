By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sensations Lime/Coriander Poppadums 82.5G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Sensations Lime/Coriander Poppadums 82.5G
£ 0.90
£1.10/100g

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy612 kJ 146 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.90g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 612kJ

Product Description

  • Lime and Coriander Chutney Flavour Potato and Gram Flour Snack
  • - Travel the world with Sensations Poppadoms and explore mouth-watering tastes and complex aromas inspired by the flavours of Asia
  • - Indulge in the fragrant fusion of zesty lime, aromatic coriander and mild chilli
  • - Enjoy paired with your drink of choice for the perfect aperitif
  • - Or serve with Sensations Crisps and Streetmix for the perfect party snack platter
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Why not excite your senses with Sensations® Nuts
  • Bag for sharing
  • Made with potato, chickpea & rice flour
  • Light & crispy texture
  • No artificial colours
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 82.5g

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil (22%), Potato Granules (17%), Potato Starch (17%), Gram Flour (14%), Rice Flour, Lime & Coriander Chutney Seasoning, Salt, Lime and Coriander Chutney Seasoning contains: Flavouring, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Coriander, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Lime Oil, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Milk, Soya, Celery, Mustard, Egg, Crustaceans

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

82.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) servingPer 100g
Energy 612kJ2039kJ
-146kcal (7%*)487kcal
Fat 7.5g (11%*)25.0g
of which Saturates 0.8g (4%*)2.5g
Carbohydrate 17.5g58.2g
of which Sugars 0.8g (1%*)2.6g
Fibre 0.6g2.0g
Protein 1.9g6.4g
Salt 0.90g (15%*)3.00g
This pack contains 2-3 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice, but too expensive

4 stars

These are crisp without being fatty and taste really nice but the price, when not on special offer, for 80 odd grams is a bit of a shocker. Otherwise the the product itself would be 5 star.

