We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Wotsits Crunchy Cheese Snacks 140G

4.1(10)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Wotsits Crunchy Cheese Snacks 140G
£ 1.99
£1.43/100g

Per 30g

Energy
691kJ
166kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
10g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 691 kJ

Product Description

  • Really Cheesy Flavour Corn Puffs
  • - Discover the irresistible crunchy twist on the classic Wotsits you know and love
  • - Enjoy the classic, seriously cheesy flavour of Wotsits with an all new crunch
  • - The perfect snack to share with friends, enjoy Wotsits Crunchy Snacks at parties, picnics and more
  • - Contain no artificial colours or preservatives
  • - Each pack contains 4-5 servings
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Your favourite Wotsits are now crunchy! Are you are a cruncher or a melter? Do you like to nibble each Wotsits or let it dissolve in your mouth? However you snaffle a Wotsits, it's deliciously tasty and these new spicy Wotsits are the kick you need.
  • Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Vegetable Oil Blend (Corn Oil, Sunflower Oil in varying proportions), Cheese Flavour [Whey Permeate (from Milk), Dried Cheese (from Milk) (6%), Salt, Cheese Seasoning (contains Milk), Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Acid (Lactic Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'- Ribonucleotides), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto Norbixin), Natural Flavouring (contains Milk)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Barley, Gluten, Wheat, Soya Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Reseal bag carefully to preserve freshness

Number of uses

This pack contains 4-5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Wotsits Crunchy,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Wotsits Crunchy,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Wotsits Crunchy,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Wotsits Crunchy,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only.

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g (%*) servingPer 100g
Energy691 kJ2304 kJ
-166 kcal (8%*)552 kcal
Fat10 g (15%*)34 g
of which Saturates1.4 g (7%*)4.8 g
Carbohydrate17 g56 g
of which Sugars1.7 g (2%*)5.8 g
Fibre0.3 g0.9 g
Protein1.5 g5.1 g
Salt0.39 g (7%*)1.3 g
This pack contains 4-5 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

10 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Moreish but loose their crunch after a few days i

4 stars

Moreish but loose their crunch after a few days if opened

Delicious!

5 stars

They were delicious, nicest crisp I’ve have for a long time, please keep them in stock..

My favourite snack

5 stars

The best cheese snacks ive had for years.I love the crunchy taste.

Won’t buy again

1 stars

They have a good crunch to them and they look good but there tasteless

Delicious and addictive!

5 stars

Honestly, I think I prefer these to normal wotsits now! They're so Moorish and delicious and I could have a whole pack to myself! Perfect amount of crunch and still has the nice wotsits cheese flavour.

English Cheetos.

5 stars

English Cheetos.

Delish !

5 stars

Really crunchy and tasty, so cheesy yum.

VERY TASTY

5 stars

We all loved them got them for snacky bits before the Easter barbeque got 3 packs everyone loved them . Hence they are out of stock again.

Poor

1 stars

Looked good, beautiful crunch...no taste

Tasted almost exactly like the old hard cheese fla

5 stars

Tasted almost exactly like the old hard cheese flavour Niknaks.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here