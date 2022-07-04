Walkers Wotsits Crunchy Cheese Snacks 140G

Moreish but loose their crunch after a few days i
Moreish but loose their crunch after a few days if opened
Delicious!
They were delicious, nicest crisp I’ve have for a long time, please keep them in stock..
My favourite snack
The best cheese snacks ive had for years.I love the crunchy taste.
Won’t buy again
They have a good crunch to them and they look good but there tasteless
Delicious and addictive!
Honestly, I think I prefer these to normal wotsits now! They're so Moorish and delicious and I could have a whole pack to myself! Perfect amount of crunch and still has the nice wotsits cheese flavour.
English Cheetos.
Delish !
Really crunchy and tasty, so cheesy yum.
VERY TASTY
We all loved them got them for snacky bits before the Easter barbeque got 3 packs everyone loved them . Hence they are out of stock again.
Poor
Looked good, beautiful crunch...no taste
Tasted almost exactly like the old hard cheese fla
Tasted almost exactly like the old hard cheese flavour Niknaks.