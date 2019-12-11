Tesco Cheese Balls Snacks 300G

Tasteless
They haven't got any cheese taste more like a corn snack I will not get these again unless they improve on flavour
Completely lacking in flavour
I've been buying these bigger bags that Tesco sell around Christmas for years but this years offering is pretty much tasteless compared to previous years. That goes for Onion Rings, Cheese Balls and Bacon rashers too. The fight to squeeze a margin is going too far, I'd be happy to pay more for quality, these are just a waste of money. I'm not exaggerating when I say I threw these in the bin.