KETTLE Sea Salt & Crushed Black Peppercorns Potato Chips 130g

There's more to this bag of Kettle® Chips than you think... Our Farms Our farmers select 100% British potatoes, so only the perfect spuds make it in. Our Cooks We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time. Our Chef Our in-house chef searches far and wide to find the tastiest real food ingredients. A hard job - but someone's got to do it! ...and there's more to Kettle® than you think.

Absolutely Nothing Artificial Gluten-Free Hand Cooked British Potatoes Suitable for Vegans Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Select Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil)*, Potato Starch, Potato Maltodextrin, Crushed Black Pepper, Dried Yeast Extract, Sugar, Sea Salt, Natural Sea Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Black Pepper Extract, *In varying proportions. note: product may be fried in either of the oils listed or a blend may be used dependant on availability of supply

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 5 servings of 25g

Net Contents

130g ℮