KETTLE Sea Salt & Crushed Black Peppercorns Potato Chips 130g

KETTLE Sea Salt & Crushed Black Peppercorns Potato Chips 130g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 25g serving contains:
Energy
507kJ
121kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

-

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2027 kJ / 485 kcal

Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Sea Salt and Crushed Black Peppercorns Seasoning.Find out more and buy direct at: kettlechips.co.ukCome and get to know us at kettlechips.co.uk
There's more to this bag of Kettle® Chips than you think...Our FarmsOur farmers select 100% British potatoes, so only the perfect spuds make it in.Our CooksWe hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time.Our ChefOur in-house chef searches far and wide to find the tastiest real food ingredients. A hard job - but someone's got to do it!...and there's more to Kettle® than you think.
Kettle® and other trade marks used on this packaging belong to Snyder's-Lance, Inc and are used under licence. Copyright © Snyder's- Lance, Inc 1993-2022
Absolutely Nothing ArtificialGluten-FreeHand CookedBritish PotatoesSuitable for VegansKosher - KLBD
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Select Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil)*, Potato Starch, Potato Maltodextrin, Crushed Black Pepper, Dried Yeast Extract, Sugar, Sea Salt, Natural Sea Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Black Pepper Extract, *In varying proportions. note: product may be fried in either of the oils listed or a blend may be used dependant on availability of supply

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 5 servings of 25g

Net Contents

130g ℮

