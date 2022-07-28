Tesco Finest Sea Salt Chardonnay Vinegar Crisps 150G

Disgusting crisps
Awful crisps! I love love love strong vinegar flavoured crisps and really enjoyed the salt and cider vinegar ones but as they weren't available, I bought these instead. These have a weird taste and killed my taste buds. Hours later, I still had a really horrible and weird taste in my mouth. I also noticed that these made my tongue white. Disgusting and I shan't be buying again. Seriously Tesco, stop messing around with something that works and bring back the cider vinegar crisps.
Only for those who like bold flavors
These blew my mind. As a long time fan of a crinkle cut crisp I had high hopes and I was not disappointed. The wavey crinkle cut surface exploded with a harboured tangy, at time almost painful soured acidic vinegar flavour. This was complemented by the most satisfying crunch. Truly a fine crisp.
Quite literally 0 flavour.
Honestly baffled by the reviews saying these are too strong, if it weren't for the faint smell of vinegar inside the bag I would be completely sure that the bag had been filled with plain crisps by accident and had never been within a mile of any vinegar. No hint of vinegar whatsoever in the flavour, and barely even salt on them either to be honest. Incredibly disappointed in Tesco's "finest".
Far from pleasant
Perhaps I picked an over flavoured bags but these (like others here have said) are far too acidic. I like salt and vinegar crisps but these are not delicate in flavour by any stretch of the imagination. After having a handful of these I couldn't taste anything else and in fact today after 12 hours or so my lovely breakfast doesn't taste the same. Never again.
I love them strong strong. Hope the amount of people moaning about it on here doesn't mean it is changed. Hard to find crisps with strong flavour. Easy for the moaners to go buy plain crisps instead of complaining.
Disappointing
Was really looking forward to trying this as love the Coop version so much but was really disappointed. Your average salt and vinegar crisps have more flavour.
The flavouring on these crisps is way too strong!
The flavouring on these crisps is way too strong! It’s quite painful to eat something so salty/acidic.
Love these
Love these crisps, yes the flavour is strong, that's what I like. Clearly not for all palettes, but hey more for me!!!
Inconsistent on flavour
These are fantastic when they actually have salt and vinegar added (I love strong tastes) but the quality in terms of flavour varies such a lot. Several bags have had no taste whatsoever, real disappointment. I’ll be shopping for the equivalent at the Co-op.
So much Vinegar awesome!!!!!!!!
So much Vinegar awesome!!!!!!!!