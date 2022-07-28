We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sea Salt Chardonnay Vinegar Crisps 150G

2.8(48)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sea Salt Chardonnay Vinegar Crisps 150G
£1.00
£0.67/100g

1/6 of a pack

Energy
510kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2039kJ / 488kcal

Product Description

  • Sea salt and Chardonnay wine vinegar flavour potato crisps.
  • Our experts work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Hand cooked crisps
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Rice Flour, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Chardonnay Wine Vinegar Powder.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2039kJ / 488kcal510kJ / 122kcal
Fat26.5g6.6g
Saturates2.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate54.0g13.5g
Sugars1.1g0.3g
Fibre5.8g1.5g
Protein5.6g1.4g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

48 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disgusting crisps

1 stars

Awful crisps! I love love love strong vinegar flavoured crisps and really enjoyed the salt and cider vinegar ones but as they weren't available, I bought these instead. These have a weird taste and killed my taste buds. Hours later, I still had a really horrible and weird taste in my mouth. I also noticed that these made my tongue white. Disgusting and I shan't be buying again. Seriously Tesco, stop messing around with something that works and bring back the cider vinegar crisps.

Only for those who like bold flavors

5 stars

These blew my mind. As a long time fan of a crinkle cut crisp I had high hopes and I was not disappointed. The wavey crinkle cut surface exploded with a harboured tangy, at time almost painful soured acidic vinegar flavour. This was complemented by the most satisfying crunch. Truly a fine crisp.

Quite literally 0 flavour.

1 stars

Honestly baffled by the reviews saying these are too strong, if it weren't for the faint smell of vinegar inside the bag I would be completely sure that the bag had been filled with plain crisps by accident and had never been within a mile of any vinegar. No hint of vinegar whatsoever in the flavour, and barely even salt on them either to be honest. Incredibly disappointed in Tesco's "finest".

Far from pleasant

2 stars

Perhaps I picked an over flavoured bags but these (like others here have said) are far too acidic. I like salt and vinegar crisps but these are not delicate in flavour by any stretch of the imagination. After having a handful of these I couldn't taste anything else and in fact today after 12 hours or so my lovely breakfast doesn't taste the same. Never again.

I love them strong strong. Hope the amount of peo

5 stars

I love them strong strong. Hope the amount of people moaning about it on here doesn't mean it is changed. Hard to find crisps with strong flavour. Easy for the moaners to go buy plain crisps instead of complaining.

Disappointing

2 stars

Was really looking forward to trying this as love the Coop version so much but was really disappointed. Your average salt and vinegar crisps have more flavour.

The flavouring on these crisps is way too strong!

1 stars

The flavouring on these crisps is way too strong! It’s quite painful to eat something so salty/acidic.

Love these

5 stars

Love these crisps, yes the flavour is strong, that's what I like. Clearly not for all palettes, but hey more for me!!!

Inconsistent on flavour

3 stars

These are fantastic when they actually have salt and vinegar added (I love strong tastes) but the quality in terms of flavour varies such a lot. Several bags have had no taste whatsoever, real disappointment. I’ll be shopping for the equivalent at the Co-op.

So much Vinegar awesome!!!!!!!!

5 stars

So much Vinegar awesome!!!!!!!!

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

