By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bacon Rashers Crisps 300G

1.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Bacon Rashers Crisps 300G
£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Offer

1/12 of a pack
  • Energy511kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2046kJ / 488kcal

Product Description

  • Bacon flavour baked snacks made with maize, rice and soya.
  • SAVOURY & CRUNCHY / A classic snack, packed with bacon flavour and baked for crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • SAVOURY & CRUNCHY / A classic snack, packed with bacon flavour and baked for crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Soya Flour, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a pack (25g)
Energy2046kJ / 488kcal511kJ / 122kcal
Fat21.6g5.4g
Saturates2.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate64.2g16.0g
Sugars3.6g0.9g
Fibre1.9g0.5g
Protein8.4g2.1g
Salt1.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Didn’t taste of anything close to bacon.

1 stars

Didn’t taste of anything close to bacon.

They do taste nice, crispy with plenty of flavour

3 stars

They do taste nice, crispy with plenty of flavour BUT some of them are literally saturated in oil. You can see it and taste it really strongly. I love bacon rasher crisps normally but I threw this bag in the bin I just couldn't take it and it was making me feel ill.

Very poor quality

1 stars

I've been buying these bigger bags that Tesco sell around Christmas for years but this years offering is pretty much tasteless compared to previous years. That goes for Onion Rings, Cheese Balls and Bacon rashers too. The fight to squeeze a margin is going too far, I'd be happy to pay more for quality, these are just a waste of money. I'm not exaggerating when I say I threw these in the bin.

Usually bought next

Tesco Cheese Balls Snacks 300G

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Onion Rings Snacks 300G

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Salt & Vinegar Twirls 225G

£ 1.50
£0.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Prawn Cocktail Snacks 85 G

£ 0.88
£1.04/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here