Kettle Sweet Chilli & Sour Cream Potato Chips 130G

Each 25g serving contains:
- Energy
- 532kJ
-
- 127kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.1g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.2g
- 3%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2128 kJ / 509 kcal
Product Description
- Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Sweet Chilli and Sour Cream Seasoning.
- Come and get to know us at kettlechips.co.uk
- Find out more and buy direct at: kettlechips.co.uk
- There's more to this bag of Kettle® Chips than you think...
- Our Farms
- Our farmers select 100% British potatoes, so only the perfect spuds make it in.
- Our Cooks
- We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time.
- Our Chef
- Our in-house chef searches far and wide to find the tastiest real food ingredients. A hard job - but someone's got to do it!
- ...and there's more to Kettle® than you think.
- Kettle® and other trade marks used on this packaging belong to Snyder's-Lance, Inc and are used under licence.
- Copyright © Snyder's- Lance, Inc 1993-2022
- Hand Cooked in Norfolk
- Absolutely Nothing Artificial
- British Potatoes
- Gluten-Free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Select Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil)*, Sweet Chilli and Sour Cream Seasoning (Sugar, Dried Sour Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Yoghurt (Milk), Sea Salt, Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Dried Chilli, Dried Red Pepper, Ground Paprika, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Natural Flavouring, Dried Garlic, Dried Lemon), *In varying proportions. Note: Product may be fried in either of the Oils listed or a blend may be used dependant on availability of supply
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from bright light (and anyone who may sneak some before you do).
Produce of
Made in the UK for chip lovers
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 5 servings of 25g
Name and address
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Rd,
- Bowthorpe,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
Return to
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Rd,
- Bowthorpe,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
- Valeo Foods Group,
- Dublin,
- K67 AE37,
- Ireland.
- Chip Lover's Hotline: 0800 616996
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2128 kJ / 509 kcal
|Fat
|28.3g
|of which Saturates
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|53.9g
|of which Sugars
|4.5g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|Protein
|7.5g
|Salt
|0.87g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.