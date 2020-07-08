Walkers Wotsits Giants Cheese Snacks 130G

- Energy674 kJ 165 kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674 kJ
Product Description
- Really Cheesy Flavour Corn Puffs
- - Your favourite Wotsits are now supersized! Crunchy, melty and seriously cheesy snacks
- - Baked not fried
- - Contain no preservatives
- - Great for sharing
- - Suitable for vegetarians
Your favourite Wotsits are now supersized! Are you are a cruncher or a melter? Do you like to nibble each Wotsits or let it dissolve in your mouth? However you snaffle a Wotsits, it's deliciously tasty and these new spicy Wotsits are the kick you need. Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
- Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
- Walkers, the Walkers logo, Wotsits and Wotsits logo are registered trademarks. ©2019
- Baked not fried
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Flavour [Dried Cheese (from Milk), Milk Lactose, Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto), Natural Flavourings, Potassium Chloride]
Allergy Information
- May contain: Soya, Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley
Storage
Once opened, consume within 3 daysStore in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4-5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
PO Box 23,
Leicester,
LE4 8ZU,
UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- Walkers.co.uk or
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|674 kJ
|2248 kJ
|-
|165 kcal(8%*)
|549 kcal
|Fat
|9.8 g (14%*)
|32.7 g
|of which Saturates
|1.2 g (6%*)
|3.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|16.6 g
|55.2 g
|of which Sugars
|2.0 g (2%*)
|6.8 g
|Fibre
|0.5 g
|1.7 g
|Protein
|1.5 g
|4.9 g
|Salt
|0.55 g (9%*)
|1.83 g
|This pack contains 4-5 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
