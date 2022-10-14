Kettle Lightly Salted Potato Chips 130G

Good crisps
Really tasty crisps. Change of packaging again and now smaller as was 150g bag. Now 130g bag for same price but still good crisps. Sunflower oil is better.
New
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2155 kJ / 516 kcal
Select Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil)*, Sea Salt, *In varying proportions. Note: product may be fried in either of the Oils listed or a blend may be used dependant on availability of supply
Store in a cool, dry place away from bright light (and anyone who may sneak some before you do).
Made in the UK for chip lovers
This pack contains approx. 5 servings of 25g
130g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2155 kJ / 516 kcal
|Fat
|29.5g
|of which Saturates
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|53.7g
|of which Sugars
|0.4g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|Protein
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Really tasty crisps. Change of packaging again and now smaller as was 150g bag. Now 130g bag for same price but still good crisps. Sunflower oil is better.