We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Value
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Chocolate, Sweets, Mints & Chewing Gum
Sharing Chocolate Bars
Dark Chocolate Bars
Back to Sharing Chocolate Bars
Dark Chocolate Bars
Showing
1 to 22
of
22 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(9)
1 Category
Filter by
Dark Chocolate
Bars
(22)
6 Brands
Filter by
Lindt
(10)
Filter by
Tesco
(5)
Filter by
Green &
Black's
(3)
Filter by
Montezuma's
(2)
Filter by
Cadbury
(1)
Filter by
Ferrero
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
Halal
(22)
Filter by
No celery
(22)
Filter by
No egg
(22)
Filter by
No fish
(22)
Filter by
No lupin
(22)
Filter by
No mustard
(22)
Filter by
No shellfish
(22)
Filter by
No sulphites
(22)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(22)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(22)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(21)
Filter by
No gluten
(21)
Filter by
Low salt
(20)
Filter by
No sesame
(16)
Filter by
High fibre
(11)
Filter by
No seeds
(11)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(22)
Lindt Dark Chocolate With Hazelnut Bar 150G
Write a review
£3.00
£2.00/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Lindt Dark Chocolate With Hazelnut Bar 150G
Add
Montezuma's Absolute Black Dark Chocolate Cocoa 90G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Block Chocolate Bars
shelf
£2.60
£2.89/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Montezuma's Absolute Black Dark Chocolate Cocoa 90G
Add
Montezuma's Black Forest Cherry Dark Chocolate Bar 90G
Write a review
£2.60
£2.89/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Montezuma's Black Forest Cherry Dark Chocolate Bar 90G
Add
Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Dark 55% Chocolate Bar 90G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Block Chocolate Bars
shelf