Tesco Dark Chocolate Bar 200G

Tesco Dark Chocolate Bar 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
1/7 of a bar
  • Energy643kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2218kJ / 532kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate.
  • We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • SMOOTH & INTENSE Specially blended rich squares, perfect for sharing.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Butterfat (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 54% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain wheat, peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2218kJ / 532kcal643kJ / 154kcal
Fat32.0g9.3g
Saturates20.0g5.8g
Carbohydrate49.0g14.2g
Sugars44.0g12.8g
Fibre9.4g2.7g
Protein7.4g2.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Good value

4 stars

Lovely dark chocolate taste and melts really well.

Try it, you might like it

4 stars

I think it tastes very nice. I personally think it is very nearly as tasty as Cadbury's Bourneville, maybe not quite as tasty but about 90 percent as good, for a lot less money. I think you should try it, You might be quite surprised.

I need to trust the product

1 stars

I won't use any dark chocolate until I know its chocolate ratio. I note this is conspicuously absent in descriptions of Tesco chocolate bars, so I won't be buying them. We use them for baking and used to buy them quite a lot.

stop putting soya in everything

1 stars

stop putting soya in everything. it's so frustrating

Unpalatable

1 stars

Not only has the price increased by 33% but the taste has decreased substantially in quality. I actually cannot stand the taste now and no longer purchase Tesco dark chocolate. Particularly annoying as I dislike Bourneville too which is the only other dark chocolate brand my local Tesco stocks beyond exorbitantly priced bars I cannot afford.

horrible cheap and 44% sugar

1 stars

disgusting. 44% sugar you had a really nice tesco own brand 100g dark chocolate, it was 70& chocolate, very tasty and low sugar (about 26% if i remember correctly). you have removed that from all branches and replaced it with this horrible cheap chocolate that has so much sugar it is worse than a lot of milk chocolate

A bar of sugar, I'm surprised it can be labelled a

1 stars

A bar of sugar, I'm surprised it can be labelled as chocolate and not a candy bar. Part of Tesco's dumbing down no doubt. Such a pity as they have discontinued the absolutely fantastic 85% own brand that was better than any I have tasted

