Tesco Dark Chocolate Bar 200G

Good value
Lovely dark chocolate taste and melts really well.
Try it, you might like it
I think it tastes very nice. I personally think it is very nearly as tasty as Cadbury's Bourneville, maybe not quite as tasty but about 90 percent as good, for a lot less money. I think you should try it, You might be quite surprised.
I need to trust the product
I won't use any dark chocolate until I know its chocolate ratio. I note this is conspicuously absent in descriptions of Tesco chocolate bars, so I won't be buying them. We use them for baking and used to buy them quite a lot.
stop putting soya in everything
stop putting soya in everything. it's so frustrating
Unpalatable
Not only has the price increased by 33% but the taste has decreased substantially in quality. I actually cannot stand the taste now and no longer purchase Tesco dark chocolate. Particularly annoying as I dislike Bourneville too which is the only other dark chocolate brand my local Tesco stocks beyond exorbitantly priced bars I cannot afford.
horrible cheap and 44% sugar
disgusting. 44% sugar you had a really nice tesco own brand 100g dark chocolate, it was 70& chocolate, very tasty and low sugar (about 26% if i remember correctly). you have removed that from all branches and replaced it with this horrible cheap chocolate that has so much sugar it is worse than a lot of milk chocolate
A bar of sugar, I'm surprised it can be labelled a
A bar of sugar, I'm surprised it can be labelled as chocolate and not a candy bar. Part of Tesco's dumbing down no doubt. Such a pity as they have discontinued the absolutely fantastic 85% own brand that was better than any I have tasted