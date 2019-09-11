Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa 100G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Fine dark chocolate
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Excellence Dark 85% Cocoa Chocolate - luxury chocolate bar with enticing notes of dried fruit and liquorice, as well as powerful earthy tones.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with exceptionally rich yet thin chocolate bar with high cocoa content.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • For real chocolate connoisseurs, to be enjoyed with good friends and a cup of Assam tea or Strong Flat White or a glass of Muscat.
  • Available variations: Lindt Excellence Dark 70%, 78%, 85%, 90%, 99% Cocoa.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Dark 85% Cocoa Chocolate - an indulgent chocolate bar with 85% cocoa content. The texture is smooth and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa as the Lindt chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Our Master Chocolatiers combine the finest ingredients, including enticing notes of dried fruit and liquorice, as well as powerful earthy tones, to create the perfect blend of intensely flavoured fine dark chocolate in delicate thin diamonds. Great for baking, an everyday treat and low-carb on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life. Ideal in concert with your favourite tea, coffee or wine.
  • Luxuriously smooth
  • Deliciously intense
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Demerara Sugar, Vanilla, Cocoa Solids: 85% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in France

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • FR-64400,
  • Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 2413 kJ / 584 kcal
Fat 46 g
- of which saturates 28 g
Carbohydrate 19 g
- of which sugars 11 g
Protein 12,5 g
Salt 0,02 g

Only buy if you like dark chocolate

3 stars

I don’t mind dark chocolate but this was too much for me which is why I only give it three stars. We ended up having it in a cheesecake but it was super rich and seemed a waste for such a lovely chocolate brand as I’m a Lindt lover. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

For 85% cocoa this chocolate tastes great, usually at this high percentage of cocoa the chocolate can taste really bitter but this does not. Really enjoyed this chocolate with my cup of tea and will definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great quality, delicious chocolate

5 stars

Lindt is known for their amazing chocolate and have not let us down with this. We love a good dark chocolate in this house and have really enjoyed this bar. We have tried other brands in the past - but this is tops. As with all dark chocolates there is a standard bitterness but this feels smooth and indulgent. We enjoy having one or two squares in the evening after dinner and feel like we've had a great treat. A great way to unwind after a long day. I would recommend this bar to anyone who likes dark chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yep it’s delicious

5 stars

Ok so I’ve moved onto dark chocolate in an attempt to be healthier/ more purist with my chocolate hit and this is my favourite. I’m not sure if this is a bad thing to do but I’ve been keeping it in the freezer (thanks combination of a London heatwave and a colleagues recommendation) and it’s delicious , try it and thanks me later! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lindt 85%

4 stars

Definitely one of my favorite dark chocolates. This and 85% take the cake when it comes to quality, bittersweet, healthy-ish goodness. I would recommendNOT freezing this one, since the high cacao content makes the bar hard to begin with. Also would not recommend baking with this, simply because of how high quality it is. I would however, use it to drizzle and garnish desserts. This bar also tastes great with dark red, sweet cherries. Stay away from anything too artificially sugary when pairing this however, since other added sugars will accentuate the bitterness. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very dark satisfying chocolate!

5 stars

I tried this 85% since usually having around 70%. The 85% is very delicious. It’s rich and very dark, you don’t need too much, just a little taste. I think I will replace my chocolate habit with this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Intense Chocolate

3 stars

I enjoyed the chocolate however it is a bit too dark and bitter for my tastes. It has a very deep flavour which is good when having the occasional piece after dinner. It's definitely for those who like a very dark chocolate with high cocoa ratio. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!!!

4 stars

This chocolate is smooth and I love the taste of dark chocolate. The percentage for me is perfect and it has a nice strong taste. This can also be used on cakes as decoration and such. On a packaging side, it was very easy to open and break off pieces. Obviously dark chocolate is not for everyone and is always a personal preference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A tasty treat

4 stars

I'm not someone who usually chooses dark chocolate, normally choosing milk or white. However, this was a very pleasant surprise. It was smooth and tasty. As it was so rich I didn't eat it all in one go so it meant it was a treat that lasted longer and was probably far more healthy than scoffing down a bar in 2 minutes flat. The packaging was luxury so it would be perfect for adding to a gift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth Tasting!

5 stars

I initially began eating dark chocolate as a healthier option to milk chocolate, particularly in line with my ketogenic diet lifestyle. Previously consumed dark chocolate didn’t really taste that great to me. However, I was pleasantly surprised by the taste of this brand of chocolate. Definitely pleasant on the tongue and doesn’t leave that slight bitter aftertaste. If you’re looking for a smooth tasting dark chocolate then I would most definitely recommend Lindt Excellence 85% Dark Chocolate [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

