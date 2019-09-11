Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa 100G

Only buy if you like dark chocolate 3 stars Review from Lindt UK 11th September 2019 I don’t mind dark chocolate but this was too much for me which is why I only give it three stars. We ended up having it in a cheesecake but it was super rich and seemed a waste for such a lovely chocolate brand as I’m a Lindt lover. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 15th July 2019 For 85% cocoa this chocolate tastes great, usually at this high percentage of cocoa the chocolate can taste really bitter but this does not. Really enjoyed this chocolate with my cup of tea and will definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great quality, delicious chocolate 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 15th July 2019 Lindt is known for their amazing chocolate and have not let us down with this. We love a good dark chocolate in this house and have really enjoyed this bar. We have tried other brands in the past - but this is tops. As with all dark chocolates there is a standard bitterness but this feels smooth and indulgent. We enjoy having one or two squares in the evening after dinner and feel like we've had a great treat. A great way to unwind after a long day. I would recommend this bar to anyone who likes dark chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yep it’s delicious 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 9th July 2019 Ok so I’ve moved onto dark chocolate in an attempt to be healthier/ more purist with my chocolate hit and this is my favourite. I’m not sure if this is a bad thing to do but I’ve been keeping it in the freezer (thanks combination of a London heatwave and a colleagues recommendation) and it’s delicious , try it and thanks me later! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lindt 85% 4 stars Review from Lindt UK 9th July 2019 Definitely one of my favorite dark chocolates. This and 85% take the cake when it comes to quality, bittersweet, healthy-ish goodness. I would recommendNOT freezing this one, since the high cacao content makes the bar hard to begin with. Also would not recommend baking with this, simply because of how high quality it is. I would however, use it to drizzle and garnish desserts. This bar also tastes great with dark red, sweet cherries. Stay away from anything too artificially sugary when pairing this however, since other added sugars will accentuate the bitterness. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very dark satisfying chocolate! 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th July 2019 I tried this 85% since usually having around 70%. The 85% is very delicious. It’s rich and very dark, you don’t need too much, just a little taste. I think I will replace my chocolate habit with this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Intense Chocolate 3 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th July 2019 I enjoyed the chocolate however it is a bit too dark and bitter for my tastes. It has a very deep flavour which is good when having the occasional piece after dinner. It's definitely for those who like a very dark chocolate with high cocoa ratio. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!!! 4 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th July 2019 This chocolate is smooth and I love the taste of dark chocolate. The percentage for me is perfect and it has a nice strong taste. This can also be used on cakes as decoration and such. On a packaging side, it was very easy to open and break off pieces. Obviously dark chocolate is not for everyone and is always a personal preference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A tasty treat 4 stars Review from Lindt UK 3rd July 2019 I'm not someone who usually chooses dark chocolate, normally choosing milk or white. However, this was a very pleasant surprise. It was smooth and tasty. As it was so rich I didn't eat it all in one go so it meant it was a treat that lasted longer and was probably far more healthy than scoffing down a bar in 2 minutes flat. The packaging was luxury so it would be perfect for adding to a gift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]