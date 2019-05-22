By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Bournville Bar 180G

5(2)Write a review
Cadbury Bournville Bar 180G
£ 2.00
£1.12/100g
22.5 g
  • Energy493 kJ 118 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2190 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • With over 100 years of chocolate making experience.
  • Bournville brings you generous chunks of smooth dark chocolate with that distinctly chocolaty Bournville taste that you have always known and loved.
  • It's chocolate. It's good. It's just really good chocolate.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Launched over 100 years ago, Cadbury brings you the smooth, fine and intense experience of Bournville dark chocolate
  • Large 180g chocolate bar - perfect for sharing with the whole family
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Solids 36 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat, Not suitable for someone with a Milk allergy

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

22.5 g = 4 Chunks; 8 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g22.5 g%* 22.5 g
Energy 2190 kJ493 kJ
-524 kcal118 kcal6 %
Fat 28 g6.3 g9 %
of which saturates 17 g3.8 g19 %
Carbohydrate 60 g14 g5 %
of which sugars 58 g13 g14 %
Fibre 6.0 g1.4 g-
Protein 4.1 g0.9 g2 %
Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g<1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Choco fantastic

5 stars

This product is suitable for vegans

I ate the whole pack !

5 stars

Best dairy free chocolate !

Usually bought next

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar 200G

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Offer

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here