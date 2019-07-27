By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Excellence Touch Of Sea Salt Chocolate Bar 100G

4.5(43)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Excellence Touch Of Sea Salt Chocolate Bar 100G
£ 1.99
£1.99/100g

Product Description

  • Extra fine dark chocolate with sea salt.
  • Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate with a Touch of Sea Salt - luxury dark chocolate bar with a touch of hand-harvested sea salt.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with exceptionally rich yet thin chocolate bar.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • For an exciting flavour combination, Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate with a Touch of Sea Salt can be enjoyed with good friends and a cup of Assam tea or espresso or a glass of Zinfandel.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Dark Sea Salt Chocolate - an indulgent chocolate bar with high cocoa content. The texture is smooth and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa as the Lindt chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Our Master Chocolatiers combine the finest ingredients, including Fleur de Sel, a premium French sea salt, to create the perfect blend of silky dark chocolate in delicate thin diamonds. Perfect as an everyday treat and on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life. Ideal in concert with your favourite tea, coffee or wine.
  • Fine dark chocolate with a touch of sea salt
  • Luxuriously smooth
  • Deliciously intense
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Sea Salt (0.3%), Flavouring Vanillin, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 47% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072,
  • Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2205 kJ / 529 kcal
Fat 32 g
- of which saturates 20 g
Carbohydrate 50 g
- of which sugars 48 g
Protein 6.2 g
Salt 0.31 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

43 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Surprisingly satisfying

4 stars

I am a bit of a chocoholic, so need to be careful when selecting chocolate. I saw the high cocoa content combined with low sugar content and thought I might be underwhelmed. However, this was not the case, thought it was really well balanced, not too bitter and gentle hints of underlying sea salt, satisfied all the guilty pleasures, I am now a covert. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My favourite chocolate ever

5 stars

I love dark chocolate but have a savoury tooth more than a sweet one and this chocolate just meets perfection to me. I like to let it melt in mouth to keep the salty bits at the end. I recommend it to any adult who doesn't like over-complicated, overpriced chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Adore it

5 stars

I hadn't had lindt chocolate for years and it bought back happy chocolatey memories. Its ny new favourite from Lindt. It tasted like milk chocolate rather than dark. It was lovely and creamy and unlike the other chocolate bars from lindt i actually ate half a bar in one sitting (usually i only have a few squares at a time as it can be rich) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dead ting

1 stars

I bought this about a month ago and was mad disappointed!! Flavour wasn’t on point at all. It tasted chalky and no real flavour. I wouldn’t think of buying this again. No thank you. Not even if I was paid to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Subtle but rich taste

5 stars

The sea salt balances out the sweetness of the chocolate perfectly - very creamy and not too bitter like some dark chocolate. Works very well as a small dessert with a nice glass of red or a cup of tea before bed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Shouldn’t work but it does!

5 stars

I am not usually one for mixed flavours of food but after trying this chocolate it’s has changed my mind. The chocolate itself is a great flavour & having the salt mixed in is just enough to make it different but certainly in a good way. I will buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum

5 stars

I love the mix of salt and chocolate, it really hits the spot. It’s a taste sensation and really worth a try. I enjoyed it on its own but also crumbled into some ice cream! I can’t wait to try this in other desserts [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

Love Lindt chocolate and as usual this is super yummy. The salt really brings out the flavour of the chocolate and it’s surprisingly smooth and not too bitter seeing as the cocoa percentage is pretty high! And healthier than milk chocolate too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Solid quality but taste could be better

3 stars

The quality of the dark chocolate is at the usual high standards of the brand. The salt indeed seemed strong an tasty. But as a combination was not great. The salt flavour was a bit patchy and not well blended with the dark chocolate and this is the only thing missing from an otherwise high quality product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

taste great

5 stars

i liked this chocolate it was rich and creamy love dark chocolate the salt made it a cleaner tasting chocolate that was not as sharp as just plane dark chocolate this is definitely a new favourite chocolate bar for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

