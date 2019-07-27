Lindt Excellence Touch Of Sea Salt Chocolate Bar 100G

Surprisingly satisfying
I am a bit of a chocoholic, so need to be careful when selecting chocolate. I saw the high cocoa content combined with low sugar content and thought I might be underwhelmed. However, this was not the case, thought it was really well balanced, not too bitter and gentle hints of underlying sea salt, satisfied all the guilty pleasures, I am now a covert. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My favourite chocolate ever
I love dark chocolate but have a savoury tooth more than a sweet one and this chocolate just meets perfection to me. I like to let it melt in mouth to keep the salty bits at the end. I recommend it to any adult who doesn't like over-complicated, overpriced chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Adore it
I hadn't had lindt chocolate for years and it bought back happy chocolatey memories. Its ny new favourite from Lindt. It tasted like milk chocolate rather than dark. It was lovely and creamy and unlike the other chocolate bars from lindt i actually ate half a bar in one sitting (usually i only have a few squares at a time as it can be rich) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dead ting
I bought this about a month ago and was mad disappointed!! Flavour wasn’t on point at all. It tasted chalky and no real flavour. I wouldn’t think of buying this again. No thank you. Not even if I was paid to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Subtle but rich taste
The sea salt balances out the sweetness of the chocolate perfectly - very creamy and not too bitter like some dark chocolate. Works very well as a small dessert with a nice glass of red or a cup of tea before bed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Shouldn’t work but it does!
I am not usually one for mixed flavours of food but after trying this chocolate it’s has changed my mind. The chocolate itself is a great flavour & having the salt mixed in is just enough to make it different but certainly in a good way. I will buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yum
I love the mix of salt and chocolate, it really hits the spot. It’s a taste sensation and really worth a try. I enjoyed it on its own but also crumbled into some ice cream! I can’t wait to try this in other desserts [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy
Love Lindt chocolate and as usual this is super yummy. The salt really brings out the flavour of the chocolate and it’s surprisingly smooth and not too bitter seeing as the cocoa percentage is pretty high! And healthier than milk chocolate too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Solid quality but taste could be better
The quality of the dark chocolate is at the usual high standards of the brand. The salt indeed seemed strong an tasty. But as a combination was not great. The salt flavour was a bit patchy and not well blended with the dark chocolate and this is the only thing missing from an otherwise high quality product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
taste great
i liked this chocolate it was rich and creamy love dark chocolate the salt made it a cleaner tasting chocolate that was not as sharp as just plane dark chocolate this is definitely a new favourite chocolate bar for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]