By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Excellence Caramel With Touch Of Sea Salt 100G

5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Excellence Caramel With Touch Of Sea Salt 100G
£ 1.99
£1.99/100g

Product Description

  • Fine dark chocolate with crispy caramel pieces and a touch of sea salt
  • Lindt Excellence Dark Caramel and Sea Salt Chocolate - luxury chocolate bar with delicate caramel pieces and a touch of sea salt.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with an exceptionally rich yet thin chocolate bar.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • For an exciting flavour combination, Lindt Excellence Dark Caramel with a Touch of Sea Salt Chocolate can be enjoyed with a cup of Milk Oolong Tea or Americano or a glass of Prosecco.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Dark Caramel Chocolate Bar with a Touch of Sea Salt - an indulgent chocolate bar with high cocoa content. The texture is smooth and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa as the Lindt chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Our Master Chocolatiers combine the finest ingredients, including delicate caramel pieces and a touch of Fleur de Sel sea salt, to create the perfect blend of rich dark chocolate in delicate thin diamonds. Perfect as an everyday treat and on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life. Ideal in concert with your favourite tea, coffee or wine.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Rapeseed Lecithin, Flavour) (5%), Caramelised Sugar (Sugar, Cocoa Butter) (5%), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Sea Salt (0, 3%), Flavouring, Flavouring (Vanilla), Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 47% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame Seeds and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in France

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • FR-64400,
  • Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Importer address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 2117 kJ / 507 kcal
Fat 28 g
- of which saturates 17 g
Carbohydrate 55 g
- of which sugars 54 g
Protein 4,6 g
Salt 0,37 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

49 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely loved this

4 stars

I absolutely loved this chocolate. I’m a big Lindt fan usually anyway but this is my new favourite flavour. Good quality chocolate as always with a unique texture and flavour. Highly recommend. Will definitely get again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice flavours

4 stars

The caramel comes in a hard crunchy form with small amounts of salt throughout. The chocolate in itself was very rich and personally I could only eat a couple of squares at a time. However the flavours mix together beautifully. I’m not normally a big fan of dark chocolate but I would buy this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious & Decadent

5 stars

Really enjoyed this chocolate, the combination of dark chocolate with caramel and sea salt is truly wonderful. Each square is something to savour, especially after a stressful day. It's nice to spoil yourself now and again, and this chocolate certainly makes you feel spoiled when eating it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great

5 stars

Not too sweet but very rich. The extra touch of sea salt makes this rather addictive. I don’t normally like dark chocolate, but the caramel and sea salt took the bitter edge off. I would definitely recommend this to people who don’t have a particularly sweet tooth but don’t like pure dark chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can't go wrong with Lindt dark chocolate!

5 stars

Can't go wrong with Lindt dark chocolate. The salted caramel is definitely my favourite flavour from the range. The chocolate isn't too dark and the salted caramel isn't to strong. It's the perfect blend of chocolate and caramel [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely tasting chocolate

5 stars

I must admit this chocolate was rather nice considering I am not the greatest lover of dark chocolate. The caramel and sea salt flavour takes the edge off the dark chocolate. I consumed this in one sitting so must of been nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Favourite chocolate

5 stars

Absolutely love this chocolate. It's the perfect mix of sea salt and caramel and chocolate. No one ingredient overpowers the other. If you love sweet and savoury together you will love this. It's seriously my favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

I'm a big fan of Lindt chocolate (and chocolate in general) and this bar is one of my favourites. Caramel and sea salt are always winning combinations with chocolate in my opinion - using dark chocolate makes it that bit more intense and richly flavoured due to the higher cocoa content. I highly recommend you give it a try! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Outstanding Premium Chocolate

5 stars

This is an outstanding premium chocolate! I think it's one of the best salted caramel chocolates I've ever tasted. I didn't want it to end. The classic taste of Lindt chocolate, mixed with the earthy salted caramel is a combination you don't want to miss out on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dark Caramel With A Touch Of Sea Salt

5 stars

The Lindt EXCELLENCE Dark Caramel With A Touch Of Sea Salt chocolate bar is scrumptious. I normally would not choose a darker chocolate as I find it very bitter. However the blend & combination is beautiful. The caramel is not over powering and the salt gives it another depth. Absolutely stunning flavour combination. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Green & Blacks Mint Dark Chocolate 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g

Green & Blacks Dark Orange & Almond Chocolate 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g

Green & Black's Dark Chocolate 70% 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g

Lindt Excellence Dark 90% Cocoa Chocolate Bar 100G

£ 1.99
£1.99/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here