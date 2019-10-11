Lindt Excellence Caramel With Touch Of Sea Salt 100G

Absolutely loved this
I absolutely loved this chocolate. I’m a big Lindt fan usually anyway but this is my new favourite flavour. Good quality chocolate as always with a unique texture and flavour. Highly recommend. Will definitely get again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice flavours
The caramel comes in a hard crunchy form with small amounts of salt throughout. The chocolate in itself was very rich and personally I could only eat a couple of squares at a time. However the flavours mix together beautifully. I’m not normally a big fan of dark chocolate but I would buy this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious & Decadent
Really enjoyed this chocolate, the combination of dark chocolate with caramel and sea salt is truly wonderful. Each square is something to savour, especially after a stressful day. It's nice to spoil yourself now and again, and this chocolate certainly makes you feel spoiled when eating it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tastes great
Not too sweet but very rich. The extra touch of sea salt makes this rather addictive. I don’t normally like dark chocolate, but the caramel and sea salt took the bitter edge off. I would definitely recommend this to people who don’t have a particularly sweet tooth but don’t like pure dark chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Can't go wrong with Lindt dark chocolate!
Can't go wrong with Lindt dark chocolate. The salted caramel is definitely my favourite flavour from the range. The chocolate isn't too dark and the salted caramel isn't to strong. It's the perfect blend of chocolate and caramel [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely tasting chocolate
I must admit this chocolate was rather nice considering I am not the greatest lover of dark chocolate. The caramel and sea salt flavour takes the edge off the dark chocolate. I consumed this in one sitting so must of been nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Favourite chocolate
Absolutely love this chocolate. It's the perfect mix of sea salt and caramel and chocolate. No one ingredient overpowers the other. If you love sweet and savoury together you will love this. It's seriously my favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious!
I'm a big fan of Lindt chocolate (and chocolate in general) and this bar is one of my favourites. Caramel and sea salt are always winning combinations with chocolate in my opinion - using dark chocolate makes it that bit more intense and richly flavoured due to the higher cocoa content. I highly recommend you give it a try! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Outstanding Premium Chocolate
This is an outstanding premium chocolate! I think it's one of the best salted caramel chocolates I've ever tasted. I didn't want it to end. The classic taste of Lindt chocolate, mixed with the earthy salted caramel is a combination you don't want to miss out on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dark Caramel With A Touch Of Sea Salt
The Lindt EXCELLENCE Dark Caramel With A Touch Of Sea Salt chocolate bar is scrumptious. I normally would not choose a darker chocolate as I find it very bitter. However the blend & combination is beautiful. The caramel is not over powering and the salt gives it another depth. Absolutely stunning flavour combination. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]