Green & Blacks Organic Dark 85% Chocolate 90G

Green & Blacks Organic Dark 85% Chocolate 90G
£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Per 18 g
  • Energy452 kJ 109 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2510 kJ

Product Description

  • Organic chocolate with 85 % cocoa solids.
  • A generous measure of Madagascan vanilla is the secret to this bar. The vanilla balances the bitter notes and acidity of the high cocoa content, creating chocolate that is intense yet creamy.
  • Green & Black's is a chocolate brand founded on sustainable and ethical cocoa sourcing principles, based on our conviction that great taste comes from the finest ingredients.
  • Organic
  • Fairtrade
  • Ethical cocoa - finest ingredients
  • 85% cocoa
  • Very dark, very smooth, softened with Madagascan vanilla
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder #, Cane Sugar #, Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 85 %, Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 100 %

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

18 g = 2 rows. 5 Portions per Bar

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • Green & Black's,

Return to

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk
  • Green & Black's,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Consumer enquiries: customercare@greenandblacks.com

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 18 g%* Per 18 g
Energy 2510 kJ452 kJ
-607 kcal109 kcal5 %
Fat 50 g8.9 g13 %
of which Saturates 30 g5.4 g27 %
Carbohydrate 24 g4.2 g2 %
of which Sugars 14 g2.6 g3 %
Fibre 12 g2.1 g-
Protein 10 g1.9 g4 %
Salt 0.12 g0.02 g< 1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Best chocolate ever

5 stars

Best chocolate ever

Getting smaller...

5 stars

Yeah usual story - was 100g, now reduced to 90g and kept the price the same. As with tinned tuna and many other products which get smaller but the price remains the same.

Offer

Offer

