Lindt Excellence Mint Intense 100G

Lindt Excellence Mint Dark Chocolate
Very good product. I don’t normally like dark chocolate however the mint in this product offsets the bitterness very well. Well wrapped in the standard Lindt packaging you would normally find, the chocolate was fresh on opening and stayed fresh tasting for the few days I took to eat it all. Well sized chunks for breaking off for your self or sharing. I will be buying this again and I would recommend this to friends and anyone who likes mint chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice chocolate
Nice one , it s not to minty . The quality of the chocolate is good , I am using it for baking with my kids too . We did a chocolate lava mint cake and my kids are loving it . It is good that the mint is not taking over to much . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely delicious
Absolutely delicious, not too bitter, smooth and with a great mint taste. This was really yummy. As it was a high xoxo I expected it to be bitter but it was right amount of chocolate and mint. Will defo be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gorgeous grown-up chocolate!
So first thing this is a beautiful shiny dark chocolate, not at the full bitter end of the spectrum, but with a good sharpness. The most important thing about this choccy is they use mint oils as the flavouring, not cheap shards of minty sugar or paste. The better way to finish off a meal after late. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious!
I've always been a fan of Lindt but not a big dark chocolate fan. I am officially a convert! Teaming the delicious fresh sweetness of mint with the sharp slightly bitterness of the dark chocolate is just heavenly. Oh and of course dark chocolate is better for you.... Win win [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent
Beautiful smooth texture. Great taste. To be honest I didn’t think there was a huge difference between Lindt and some other brands when it came to these kinds of chocolates, but the quality is really there. So nice! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely subtle minty flavour
This was my first time trying lindt excellence chocolate. I must say I was very impressed the quality and texture of the chocolate was amazing. The flavour of the chocolate and the mint were just right. Eye catching packaging also added to the enjoyment of this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth dark chocolate
I bought this chocolate because I love mint chocolate and I wanted a semi healthy chocolate. It could be a little bit minty for my taste but it’s not too sweet or bitter being dark chocolate. I’d still purchase again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rich taste
Tastes great! Its a nice rich taste that has the right amount of sweetness and id say its a strong tasting dark chocolate, combined with the mint makes it a quite refreshing chocolate bar to enjoy as you wind down [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice rich flavour
Wanted to try this as a treat, the chocolate was rich dark and rich, however it seemed to over power the flavour of the mint too much, there were hints of mint in there however not as intense as I would have liked. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]