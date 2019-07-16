By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Excellence Mint Intense 100G

4.5(48)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Excellence Mint Intense 100G
£ 1.99
£1.99/100g

Product Description

  • Fine dark chocolate with an intense taste of mint
  • Lindt Excellence Dark Mint Chocolate - luxury dark chocolate bar with strong, irresistible notes of mint.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with exceptionally rich yet thin chocolate bar.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • For an intense flavour experience, Lindt Excellence Dark Mint Intense Chocolate can be enjoyed with a cup of Moroccan Mint or Weak Long Black or a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Dark Mint Chocolate - an indulgent chocolate bar with high cocoa content. The texture is smooth and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa as the Lindt chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Our Master Chocolatiers combine the finest ingredients, including strong, irresistible notes of mint, to create the perfect blend of rich dark chocolate in delicate thin diamonds. Perfect as an everyday treat and on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life. Ideal in concert with your favourite tea, coffee or wine.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavour (Peppermint Oil), Flavouring (Vanilla), Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 47% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat, Sesame Seeds, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in France

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • FR-64400 Oloron,
  • Sainte,
  • Marie.

Importer address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 2202 kJ / 529 kcal
Fat 32 g
- of which saturates 19 g
Carbohydrate 51 g
- of which sugars 49 g
Protein 5 g
Salt 0,09 g

48 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Lindt Excellence Mint Dark Chocolate

4 stars

Very good product. I don’t normally like dark chocolate however the mint in this product offsets the bitterness very well. Well wrapped in the standard Lindt packaging you would normally find, the chocolate was fresh on opening and stayed fresh tasting for the few days I took to eat it all. Well sized chunks for breaking off for your self or sharing. I will be buying this again and I would recommend this to friends and anyone who likes mint chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice chocolate

4 stars

Nice one , it s not to minty . The quality of the chocolate is good , I am using it for baking with my kids too . We did a chocolate lava mint cake and my kids are loving it . It is good that the mint is not taking over to much . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, not too bitter, smooth and with a great mint taste. This was really yummy. As it was a high xoxo I expected it to be bitter but it was right amount of chocolate and mint. Will defo be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous grown-up chocolate!

5 stars

So first thing this is a beautiful shiny dark chocolate, not at the full bitter end of the spectrum, but with a good sharpness. The most important thing about this choccy is they use mint oils as the flavouring, not cheap shards of minty sugar or paste. The better way to finish off a meal after late. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

I've always been a fan of Lindt but not a big dark chocolate fan. I am officially a convert! Teaming the delicious fresh sweetness of mint with the sharp slightly bitterness of the dark chocolate is just heavenly. Oh and of course dark chocolate is better for you.... Win win [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

Beautiful smooth texture. Great taste. To be honest I didn’t think there was a huge difference between Lindt and some other brands when it came to these kinds of chocolates, but the quality is really there. So nice! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely subtle minty flavour

5 stars

This was my first time trying lindt excellence chocolate. I must say I was very impressed the quality and texture of the chocolate was amazing. The flavour of the chocolate and the mint were just right. Eye catching packaging also added to the enjoyment of this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth dark chocolate

4 stars

I bought this chocolate because I love mint chocolate and I wanted a semi healthy chocolate. It could be a little bit minty for my taste but it’s not too sweet or bitter being dark chocolate. I’d still purchase again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rich taste

5 stars

Tastes great! Its a nice rich taste that has the right amount of sweetness and id say its a strong tasting dark chocolate, combined with the mint makes it a quite refreshing chocolate bar to enjoy as you wind down [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice rich flavour

3 stars

Wanted to try this as a treat, the chocolate was rich dark and rich, however it seemed to over power the flavour of the mint too much, there were hints of mint in there however not as intense as I would have liked. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

