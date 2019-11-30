Lindt Excellence Dark 90% Cocoa Chocolate Bar 100G

nah
Yeah really not good tbh like kicks u in the face.
Dark chocolate virgin
Never tried before always thought it would be really bitter. After try a piece I was pleasantly surprised it was sweet tasting and nice, I used the rest to make chocolate mouse which was wonderful. I would defo give it a try you know know. I would say that with dark chocolate you only need a few peices whereas milk chocolate you could eat a whole bar until your satisfied your sweet tooth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
very good dark chocolate
This chocolate is very good, not too bitter, not too rich. Wouldn't eat too much in one go, as is not very sweet, but is a good quality dark chocolate. Great to have in the cupboard to either use in cooking and recipes or to have the odd square as a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
90% Cocoa 100% Taste
This 90% Cocoa Chocolate has 100% taste. Having tried various Cocoa % I have now found my go to choice! The quality is instantly noticeable by both the appearance and aroma. When you break into the bar the texture is evident of a high quality chocolate bar. Only downside is that you just want to eat the whole bar! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really tasty
This dark chocolate is absolutely exquisite. It has all the right notes of bitterness of a true dark chocolate. The only thing is I would've preferred a bigger bar, but then again it should only be as a treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty
This is a very delicious chocolate - if someone likes eating chocolate. I don't really eat chocolate, but I have given it to others and they have enjoyed it.It looks and smells very nice. Also it is a very good make. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy
This 90% dark chocolate I bought is so good , it's not only for eating but I also melt this and put in to my baking chocolate topping for my cheesecake and it made a tasteful difference, it's a bit bitter but dark chocolates are bitter as it's has less sugars in it plus lots of antioxidants. My son loved it too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Taste
Wanted to substitute my usual chocolate for some rich dark chocolate whilst I attempted to change my eating lifestyle. I have to say it has done the job on satisfying a sweet tooth after dinner and is much better for you then the usual milk chocolate and chocolate bars I used to have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
This is not for everyone as this is a very dark chocolate, but I do like some very dark chocolate from time to time and I really enjoyed my time spent with this one. The taste is strong and fragrance rich. A very happy moment, I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting chocolate
Love dark chocolate and this was no exception. Comes in really nice packaging. This is great for breaking a little bit of to have with a cup of tea or even to cook with. Will definitely buy this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]