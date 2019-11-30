Lindt Excellence Dark 90% Cocoa Chocolate Bar 100G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Extra fine dark chocolate
  • Lindt Excellence Intense Dark 90% Cocoa Chocolate - luxury chocolate bar with a alluring, earthy aroma and profound cocoa flavour.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with exceptionally rich yet thin chocolate bar with high cocoa content.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • For real chocolate connoisseurs, to be enjoyed with good friends and a cup of Jasmine tea or 3/4 Latte or a glass of Towny.
  • Available variations: Lindt Excellence Dark 70%, 78%, 85%, 90%, 99% Cocoa.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Intense Dark 90% Cocoa Chocolate - an indulgent chocolate bar with 90% cocoa content. The texture is smooth and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa as the Lindt chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Our Master Chocolatiers combine the finest ingredients, including the highest quality cocoa beans, to create the perfect blend of luxuriously deep and velvety dark chocolate in delicate thin diamonds. Perfect as an everyday treat and low-carb on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life. Ideal in concert with your favourite tea, coffee or wine.
  • Luxuriously smooth
  • Deliciously intense
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Sugar, Vanilla, Cocoa Solids: 90% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, other Nuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmBH,
  • DE-52072,
  • Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2483 kJ / 592 kcal
Fat55 g
- of which saturates30 g
Carbohydrate14 g
- of which sugars7,0 g
Protein10 g
Salt0,03 g

48 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

nah

3 stars

Yeah really not good tbh like kicks u in the face.

Dark chocolate virgin

4 stars

Never tried before always thought it would be really bitter. After try a piece I was pleasantly surprised it was sweet tasting and nice, I used the rest to make chocolate mouse which was wonderful. I would defo give it a try you know know. I would say that with dark chocolate you only need a few peices whereas milk chocolate you could eat a whole bar until your satisfied your sweet tooth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

very good dark chocolate

5 stars

This chocolate is very good, not too bitter, not too rich. Wouldn't eat too much in one go, as is not very sweet, but is a good quality dark chocolate. Great to have in the cupboard to either use in cooking and recipes or to have the odd square as a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

90% Cocoa 100% Taste

5 stars

This 90% Cocoa Chocolate has 100% taste. Having tried various Cocoa % I have now found my go to choice! The quality is instantly noticeable by both the appearance and aroma. When you break into the bar the texture is evident of a high quality chocolate bar. Only downside is that you just want to eat the whole bar! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really tasty

5 stars

This dark chocolate is absolutely exquisite. It has all the right notes of bitterness of a true dark chocolate. The only thing is I would've preferred a bigger bar, but then again it should only be as a treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

This is a very delicious chocolate - if someone likes eating chocolate. I don't really eat chocolate, but I have given it to others and they have enjoyed it.It looks and smells very nice. Also it is a very good make. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

This 90% dark chocolate I bought is so good , it's not only for eating but I also melt this and put in to my baking chocolate topping for my cheesecake and it made a tasteful difference, it's a bit bitter but dark chocolates are bitter as it's has less sugars in it plus lots of antioxidants. My son loved it too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

5 stars

Wanted to substitute my usual chocolate for some rich dark chocolate whilst I attempted to change my eating lifestyle. I have to say it has done the job on satisfying a sweet tooth after dinner and is much better for you then the usual milk chocolate and chocolate bars I used to have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

This is not for everyone as this is a very dark chocolate, but I do like some very dark chocolate from time to time and I really enjoyed my time spent with this one. The taste is strong and fragrance rich. A very happy moment, I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting chocolate

5 stars

Love dark chocolate and this was no exception. Comes in really nice packaging. This is great for breaking a little bit of to have with a cup of tea or even to cook with. Will definitely buy this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

