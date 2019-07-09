By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Excellence Dark Orange Intense Chocolate Bar 100G

5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Excellence Dark Orange Intense Chocolate Bar 100G
£ 1.99
£1.99/100g

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate with orange and almond slivers
  • Lindt Excellence Dark Orange Chocolate - luxury dark chocolate bar with tender pieces of orange and slivers of almond.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with exceptionally rich yet thin chocolate bar.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • For an elevated flavour combination experience Lindt Excellence Dark Orange Intense chocolate can be enjoyed with good friends and a cup of Earl Grey or Macchiato or a glass of Botrytis.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Dark Orange Chocolate - an indulgent and elegant chocolate bar. The texture is smooth and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa as the Lindt chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Our Master Chocolatiers combine the finest ingredients, including tender pieces of orange and delicious slivers of almond, to create the perfect blend of intense dark chocolate in delicate thin diamonds. Perfect as an everyday treat and on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life. Ideal in concert with your favourite tea, coffee or wine.
  • Fine dark chocolate with orange and almond slivers
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Orange Preparation 7% (Orange 34%, Sugar, Apple, Pineapple Fibres, Acidity Regulator [Citric Acid], Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate], Stabiliser [Calcium Phosphate], Flavouring), Almonds 7%, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 48% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in Switzerland

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG,
  • CH-8802 Kilchberg.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2193kJ / 526kcal
Fat 32g
- of which saturates 18g
Carbohydrate 49g
- of which sugars 42g
Protein 6.7g
Salt 0.09g

49 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

This is dark chocolate how it should be. I am a big fan of all things Lindt already, but this is my absolute favourite so far. not too rich, not too sweet. the orange is subtle but adds an extra deeicios dimension. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mummy’s little treat

5 stars

Absolutely loved the taste of this. The smooth dark chocolate against the real orange taste abs orange pieces! I had to hide this in the cupboard for when the children went to bed! It’s a chocolate that really hits the spot after let’s say a challenging day!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

Such delicious chocolate. The orange peel gives a lovely sweet flavour making it feel like a real treat while the chocolate tastes perfectly grown up. This is always my go to in any supermarket - such a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

Great bit of chocolate smells good too. Lo g lasting flavour great with coffee good for sharing kids love it too and wanted more. Have bought more of the same as per their request. Thank you Lindt yum [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sensory Experience!!!

5 stars

Intense dark melt in the mouth chocolate with orange zest and crispy slivers of almonds. This is absolute heaven in a chocolate bar. It is a sensory experience. Just sublime. Very moreish, its difficult to stop at a piece or two. Resistance is futile. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

I'm not normally a big fan of dark chocolate but this was delicious. The pieces of orange give a slightly tangy crunch. Amazing taste. Even if you dont normally go in for dark chocolate you should give this a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love, love, love!

5 stars

I don’t normally go anywhere near dark chocolate as I’ve found it quite bitter in the the past, BUT, the Lindt excellence orange has changed all that. The orange flavour with the tiny flecks of almond transform the dark chocolate to a luxurious taste sensation and I’m not ashamed to admit I ate the whole bar and didn’t have any regrets at all lol, it really was gorgeous and I’ve already bought more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

Really indulgent and the flavours complement each other well. Not overly bitter unlike some dark chocolate I've tried and it's not too sickly. It's perfect for an after dinner treat. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

I really enjoyed trying Lindt Excellence orange dark chocolate. The combination of chocolate and orange us divine and because it's dark chocolate it is not too sweet. The chocolate also had pieces of almond in it so it gave it a fabulous texture too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I’m so happy I got this. It’s tasted amazing and because it dark chocolate it so much better for you. The toasted almond through it just made the texture perfect. I would buy this product again and I would also recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

