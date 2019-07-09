Lindt Excellence Dark Orange Intense Chocolate Bar 100G

Delicious!
This is dark chocolate how it should be. I am a big fan of all things Lindt already, but this is my absolute favourite so far. not too rich, not too sweet. the orange is subtle but adds an extra deeicios dimension. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mummy’s little treat
Absolutely loved the taste of this. The smooth dark chocolate against the real orange taste abs orange pieces! I had to hide this in the cupboard for when the children went to bed! It’s a chocolate that really hits the spot after let’s say a challenging day!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
Such delicious chocolate. The orange peel gives a lovely sweet flavour making it feel like a real treat while the chocolate tastes perfectly grown up. This is always my go to in any supermarket - such a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty
Great bit of chocolate smells good too. Lo g lasting flavour great with coffee good for sharing kids love it too and wanted more. Have bought more of the same as per their request. Thank you Lindt yum [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sensory Experience!!!
Intense dark melt in the mouth chocolate with orange zest and crispy slivers of almonds. This is absolute heaven in a chocolate bar. It is a sensory experience. Just sublime. Very moreish, its difficult to stop at a piece or two. Resistance is futile. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
I'm not normally a big fan of dark chocolate but this was delicious. The pieces of orange give a slightly tangy crunch. Amazing taste. Even if you dont normally go in for dark chocolate you should give this a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love, love, love!
I don’t normally go anywhere near dark chocolate as I’ve found it quite bitter in the the past, BUT, the Lindt excellence orange has changed all that. The orange flavour with the tiny flecks of almond transform the dark chocolate to a luxurious taste sensation and I’m not ashamed to admit I ate the whole bar and didn’t have any regrets at all lol, it really was gorgeous and I’ve already bought more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty
Really indulgent and the flavours complement each other well. Not overly bitter unlike some dark chocolate I've tried and it's not too sickly. It's perfect for an after dinner treat. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
I really enjoyed trying Lindt Excellence orange dark chocolate. The combination of chocolate and orange us divine and because it's dark chocolate it is not too sweet. The chocolate also had pieces of almond in it so it gave it a fabulous texture too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
I’m so happy I got this. It’s tasted amazing and because it dark chocolate it so much better for you. The toasted almond through it just made the texture perfect. I would buy this product again and I would also recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]