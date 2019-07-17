By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Excellence Dark 70% Cocoa Chocolate Bar 100G

Product Description

  • Fine dark chocolate
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Excellence Dark 70% Cocoa - luxury chocolate bar with enticing notes of vanilla and citrus.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with exceptionally rich yet thin chocolate bar with high cocoa content.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • For real chocolate connoisseurs, to be enjoyed with good friends and a cup of green tea or double expresso or a glass of Australian Shiraz.
  • Available variations: Lindt Excellence Dark 70%, 78%, 85%, 90%, 99% Cocoa.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Dark 70% Cocoa Chocolate - an indulgent chocolate bar with 70% cocoa content. The texture is smooth and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa as the Lindt chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Our Master Chocolatiers combine the finest ingredients, including lively notes of vanilla and citrus, to create the perfect blend of rich dark chocolate in delicate thin diamonds. Ideal for sharing with friends along with your favourite tea, coffee or wine. Perfect as an everyday treat and on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life.
  • Luxuriously smooth
  • Deliciously intense
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla, Cocoa Solids: 70% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in France

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • FR-64400,
  • Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 2350 kJ / 566 kcal
Fat 41 g
- of which saturates 24 g
Carbohydrate 34 g
- of which sugars 29 g
Protein 9,5 g
Salt 0,10 g

Great intense and creamy chocolate

5 stars

I love this chocolate, it has the usual rich, bitter tasted of dark chocolate but it was so creamy and smooth. It just melted in the mouth and was very more-ish. The piece where of a good size and were easy to snap. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for dairy intolerance

4 stars

The chocolate has a lovely initial taste, but I personally find the aftertaste a little too bitter for my liking. However, my dairy intolerant little girl seemed to really enjoy it. As it has 70% cocoa it doesn’t contain milk. It also breaks off into little square chunks, so I can just give her one square as a treat, as it is quite rich. I really enjoy Lindt as a brand, but not this bar of chocolate as much as its other products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very bitter

2 stars

The chocolate seems like it is very high quality but it did have a very bitter taste at the end. I am not really a fan of dark chocolate but cadburys tastes much better. Others might prefer this as it does seem like good quality chocolate but the taste could be better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxury chocolate

5 stars

What a special treat to indulge your self with. Luxury chocolate. Perfect not bitter or sharp with the smooth silliness of a lindt bar. Best part kids dont like dark choc so more for me. Through enjoyed this and will be back for more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Bitter.

1 stars

I tried this chocolate a couple of weeks ago and I was not impressed at all. It was very bitter, which I know is normal for a 70% cocoa chocolate, but this seemed a lot more bitter than others I have tried. It left an unpleasant aftertaste and I doubt I will try this again. Considering how much I usually love Lindt chocolate, I was very disappointed by this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste and quality

4 stars

Cannot complain. Lindt has done it again. Great quality chocolate. Really nice. can’t have too much being dark chocolate. The chocolate tastes great in cookies and muffins. High calories but recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deliciously Creamy!

5 stars

I was sent this chocolate bar to sample and I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised. It was very smooth and tasted delicious. It did not have a bitter taste like some dark chocolates but instead I found it to be really creamy, leaving me craving for more. The packaging also made the moment a special one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best dark chocolate in the world

5 stars

I was not disappointed when I tried this. Lindt chocolate has always been a favourite of mine. The chocolate has a great smooth taste and doesn’t leave that sticky sensation in your mouth like milk chocolate does. It’s the best ‘high street’ chocolate on the market and I would buy 100 times over [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So tasty

5 stars

By far the best chocolate going! Lindt chocolate is so luxurious and full of so much flavour. The 70% chocolate was so tasty without being too bitter and I cannot wait to try the other varieties that Lindt has to offer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

5 stars

I have long been a Dark chocolate fan and Lindt is a product of the highest quality. As with any of their chocolate products the 70,% is delicious. It is extremely difficult to find chocolate this strong tasting and Lindt is by far the highest quality. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

