Lindt Excellence Dark 70% Cocoa Chocolate Bar 100G

Great intense and creamy chocolate 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 17th July 2019 I love this chocolate, it has the usual rich, bitter tasted of dark chocolate but it was so creamy and smooth. It just melted in the mouth and was very more-ish. The piece where of a good size and were easy to snap. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for dairy intolerance 4 stars Review from Lindt UK 14th July 2019 The chocolate has a lovely initial taste, but I personally find the aftertaste a little too bitter for my liking. However, my dairy intolerant little girl seemed to really enjoy it. As it has 70% cocoa it doesn’t contain milk. It also breaks off into little square chunks, so I can just give her one square as a treat, as it is quite rich. I really enjoy Lindt as a brand, but not this bar of chocolate as much as its other products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very bitter 2 stars Review from Lindt UK 12th July 2019 The chocolate seems like it is very high quality but it did have a very bitter taste at the end. I am not really a fan of dark chocolate but cadburys tastes much better. Others might prefer this as it does seem like good quality chocolate but the taste could be better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxury chocolate 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 11th July 2019 What a special treat to indulge your self with. Luxury chocolate. Perfect not bitter or sharp with the smooth silliness of a lindt bar. Best part kids dont like dark choc so more for me. Through enjoyed this and will be back for more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Bitter. 1 stars Review from Lindt UK 9th July 2019 I tried this chocolate a couple of weeks ago and I was not impressed at all. It was very bitter, which I know is normal for a 70% cocoa chocolate, but this seemed a lot more bitter than others I have tried. It left an unpleasant aftertaste and I doubt I will try this again. Considering how much I usually love Lindt chocolate, I was very disappointed by this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste and quality 4 stars Review from Lindt UK 9th July 2019 Cannot complain. Lindt has done it again. Great quality chocolate. Really nice. can’t have too much being dark chocolate. The chocolate tastes great in cookies and muffins. High calories but recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deliciously Creamy! 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 9th July 2019 I was sent this chocolate bar to sample and I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised. It was very smooth and tasted delicious. It did not have a bitter taste like some dark chocolates but instead I found it to be really creamy, leaving me craving for more. The packaging also made the moment a special one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best dark chocolate in the world 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 9th July 2019 I was not disappointed when I tried this. Lindt chocolate has always been a favourite of mine. The chocolate has a great smooth taste and doesn’t leave that sticky sensation in your mouth like milk chocolate does. It’s the best ‘high street’ chocolate on the market and I would buy 100 times over [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So tasty 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 3rd July 2019 By far the best chocolate going! Lindt chocolate is so luxurious and full of so much flavour. The 70% chocolate was so tasty without being too bitter and I cannot wait to try the other varieties that Lindt has to offer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]