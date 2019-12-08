By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bounty Cookies 180G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Bounty Cookies 180G
£ 1.99
£1.11/100g
Each cookie contains:
  • Energy462kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt0.11g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2055kJ

Product Description

  • Soft cookies containing milk chocolate drops and coconut.
  • I'm always deliciously soft .... but I may stick together!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (20%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract), Fructose, Palm Oil, Desiccated Coconut (10%), Sugar, Humectant (Glycerine), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Citrus Fibre, Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contains Nuts, Gluten from Oats and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 8, Portions size: 22.5g

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars.
  • Ireland:
  • Mars,
  • Box 3856,

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars,
  • Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Ireland:
  • Mars,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer cookie (22.5g)%RI*RI* for Adults
Energy 2055kJ462kJ(6%)8400kJ
-492kcal111kcal(6%)2000kcal
Fat 27.4g6.2g(9%)70g
of which saturates 16.7g3.7g(19%)20g
Carbohydrate 54.2g12.2g(5%)260g
of which sugars 34.2g7.7g(9%)90g
Protein 5.4g1.2g(2%)50g
Salt 0.49g0.11g(2%)6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My favourite cookies so far!

5 stars

My favourite cookies so far!

Usually bought next

Galaxy Cookies 180G

£ 1.99
£1.11/100g

Bounty Chocolate Multipack 4 X28.5G

£ 1.00
£0.44/100g

Offer

Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

£ 0.44
£0.11/100g

Bounty Twin Pack 8 Pack 456G

£ 2.50
£0.55/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here