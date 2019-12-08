Bounty Cookies 180G

My favourite cookies so far!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2055kJ
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (20%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract), Fructose, Palm Oil, Desiccated Coconut (10%), Sugar, Humectant (Glycerine), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Citrus Fibre, Salt, Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Portions per pack: 8, Portions size: 22.5g
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cookie (22.5g)
|%RI*
|RI* for Adults
|Energy
|2055kJ
|462kJ
|(6%)
|8400kJ
|-
|492kcal
|111kcal
|(6%)
|2000kcal
|Fat
|27.4g
|6.2g
|(9%)
|70g
|of which saturates
|16.7g
|3.7g
|(19%)
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|54.2g
|12.2g
|(5%)
|260g
|of which sugars
|34.2g
|7.7g
|(9%)
|90g
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.2g
|(2%)
|50g
|Salt
|0.49g
|0.11g
|(2%)
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
