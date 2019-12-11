By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mcvities Chocolate Hobnobs 262G

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Mcvities Chocolate Hobnobs 262G
£ 1.00
£0.38/100g

Offer

Each biscuit (18.8g) contains
  • Energy387 kJ 92 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate oaty, nobbly biscuits
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • 45% oat & wholemeal
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 262g

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (30%), Milk Chocolate (25%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Sal and/or Shea, Palm), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour (16%), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 14

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • Freepost NAT 4520,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE64 1NZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0500 011710
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • McVitie's,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost NAT 4520,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE64 1NZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

262g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (18.8g)
Energy (kJ)2056387
(kcal)49192
Fat 23.3g4.4g
of which saturates 11.5g2.2g
Carbohydrate 60.8g11.4g
of which sugars 33.0g6.2g
Fibre 5.1g1.0g
Protein 7.1g1.3g
Salt 0.7g0.1g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 14--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

fantastic!!!

5 stars

the best biscuit in the shop, if not the universe. it's a 5 star biscuit!

New biscuit formulation of Hobnobs is disliked

1 stars

Hobnobs were once my favourite biscuit. I started eating them many year ago. I liked the dark choc version. I stopped having them for a while and was just going back to them. You have changed what is in the biscuit part. I no longer like it. They are going into the bin. Is the oat inclusion new? I don't have any earlier ones to check if they had any. The biscuit also looks different. So I bought chocolate chip ones to try those and they are also horrible, for me. The so-called chip are splodges of chocolate mixed in. I am throwing those too. I am finished with Mcvities.

Usually bought next

Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestives 433G

£ 1.50
£0.35/100g

Offer

Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

£ 0.44
£0.11/100g

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Mccoy's Classic Variety Crisps 6X25g

£ 1.25
£0.83/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here