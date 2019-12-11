Mcvities Chocolate Hobnobs 262G

fantastic!!!
the best biscuit in the shop, if not the universe. it's a 5 star biscuit!
New biscuit formulation of Hobnobs is disliked
Hobnobs were once my favourite biscuit. I started eating them many year ago. I liked the dark choc version. I stopped having them for a while and was just going back to them. You have changed what is in the biscuit part. I no longer like it. They are going into the bin. Is the oat inclusion new? I don't have any earlier ones to check if they had any. The biscuit also looks different. So I bought chocolate chip ones to try those and they are also horrible, for me. The so-called chip are splodges of chocolate mixed in. I am throwing those too. I am finished with Mcvities.