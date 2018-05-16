We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lu Petit Biscotte Cinnamon Biscuit 200G

Lu Petit Biscotte Cinnamon Biscuit 200G

Exclusive to Tesco

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Exclusive to Tesco

New

Each 23.6 g contains
  • Energy483kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates2.3g
    11%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2045 kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy cinnamon and brown sugar biscuits.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • The LU bakery was created in 1846 in Nantes, France from the union of two bakers. To this day, we still use many of the traditional recipes and quality ingredients to ensure we are baking tasty and high quality products.
  • Think these are delicious?
  • We're sure you'll love the rest of our range too!
  No preservatives
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 45 %, Sugar, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar 9.5 %, Fructose Glucose Syrup, Liquid Whole Egg, Brown Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Colour (Caramel E150a), Glucose Syrup, Cinnamon 0.2 %, Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame.

Storage

For best before date: see side of pack.Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Number of uses

2x Biscuits = 1 Portion. 1 pack ≈ 8 portions

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g2 Biscuits (23.6 g)%* / Biscuits (23.6 g)
Energy2045 kJ483 kJ
-487 kcal115 kcal6 %
Fat20 g4.7 g7 %
of which Saturates9.7 g2.3 g11 %
Carbohydrate71 g17 g6 %
of which Sugars41 g9.6 g11 %
Fibre1.4 g0.3 g
Protein5.3 g1.2 g2 %
Salt0.79 g0.19 g3 %
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
