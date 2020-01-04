By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Viennese Half Coated Swirl 135G

One thin
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2226kJ / 533kcal

Product Description

  • All butter Viennese biscuits half coated in milk chocolate.
  • Tesco Milk Chocolate Viennese Thins Light & Delicate. All butter biscuit baked for crumbliness and dipped in silky chocolate. From their bakery in West Yorkshire, our bakers have been making Viennese biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years.
  • Light & Delicate. All butter biscuit baked for crumbliness and dipped in silky chocolate. From their bakery in West Yorkshire, our bakers have been making Viennese biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years.
  • Pack size: 135G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (25%), Butter (Milk) (25%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Flavouring.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

135g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne thin (8.7g)
Energy2226kJ / 533kcal194kJ / 46kcal
Fat30.1g2.6g
Saturates17.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate59.7g5.2g
Sugars32.8g2.9g
Fibre1.5g0.1g
Protein5.1g0.4g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great flavour, great texture, versatile good price

5 stars

Perfectly balanced flavours and texture, works equally well as a quick tasty snack with a cuppa as it does as part of more formal preparation e.g decorating the top of a trifle, accompaniment for fruit compote, yogurt and anything you choose. Great value no kitchen should be without a pack or two!

Very tasty. The only negative thing is how easy it

5 stars

Very tasty. The only negative thing is how easy it is to eat the entire pack.

better than mcvities any day

5 stars

absolutely gorgeous

No palm oil!!

4 stars

Struggling to find biscuits that don’t have palm oil in them and this doesn’t. Fantastic

Creamy chocolate and melt in the mouth biscuit.

5 stars

I buy these as a treat. Great with a cuppa!

