Tesco Viennese Half Coated Swirl 135G

Great flavour, great texture, versatile good price
Perfectly balanced flavours and texture, works equally well as a quick tasty snack with a cuppa as it does as part of more formal preparation e.g decorating the top of a trifle, accompaniment for fruit compote, yogurt and anything you choose. Great value no kitchen should be without a pack or two!
Very tasty. The only negative thing is how easy it is to eat the entire pack.
better than mcvities any day
absolutely gorgeous
No palm oil!!
Struggling to find biscuits that don’t have palm oil in them and this doesn’t. Fantastic
Creamy chocolate and melt in the mouth biscuit.
I buy these as a treat. Great with a cuppa!