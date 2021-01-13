Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
Chocolate Biscuits & Jaffa Cakes
Chocolate Biscuits
Chocolate Biscuits
Showing
1-24
of
35 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(7)
1 Category
Filter by
Chocolate
Biscuits
(35)
12 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(9)
Filter by
Cadbury
(6)
Filter by
Bahlsen
(4)
Filter by
Fox's
(3)
Filter by
Border
(2)
Filter by
Maltesers
(2)
Filter by
Mcvitie's
(2)
Filter by
Mcvities
(2)
Filter by
Oreo
(2)
Filter by
Discounter
(1)
Filter by
Mikado
(1)
Filter by
Reese's
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(35)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(35)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(35)
Filter by
No egg
(20)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(4)
Filter by
Kosher
(3)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(3)
Filter by
Low salt
(2)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(35)
Flipz White Fudge 90G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.67
/100g
Add Flipz White Fudge 90G
Add
add Flipz White Fudge 90G to basket
Fox's Chocolatey Ring Biscuits 130G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.00
/100g
Add Fox's Chocolatey Ring Biscuits 130G
Add
add Fox's Chocolatey Ring Biscuits 130G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Cadbury Fingers Milk Chocolate 114G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.32
/100g
Add Cadbury Fingers Milk Chocolate 114G
Add
add Cadbury Fingers Milk Chocolate 114G to basket
Mikado Milk Biscuits 75G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Mikado Milk Biscuits 75G
Add
add Mikado Milk Biscuits 75G to basket
Bahlsen Milk Chocolate Leibniz Biscuits 125G
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Biscuits
shelf
£
1.49
£
1.20
/100g
Add Bahlsen Milk Chocolate Leibniz Biscuits 125G
Add
add Bahlsen Milk Chocolate Leibniz Biscuits 125G to basket
Bahlsen Dark Chocolate Leibniz Biscuit 125G
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Biscuits
shelf
£
1.49
£
1.20
/100g
Add Bahlsen Dark Chocolate Leibniz Biscuit 125G
Add
add Bahlsen Dark Chocolate Leibniz Biscuit 125G to basket
Bahlsen Leibniz Chocolate Orange Biscuits 125G
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Biscuits
shelf
£
1.49
£
1.20
/100g
Add Bahlsen Leibniz Chocolate Orange Biscuits 125G
Add
add Bahlsen Leibniz Chocolate Orange Biscuits 125G to basket
Tesco Milk Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G
Write a review
£
0.85
£
0.68
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G to basket
Tesco Dark Chocolate Coated Biscuits 125G
Write a review
£
0.85
£
0.68
/100g
Add Tesco Dark Chocolate Coated Biscuits 125G
Add
add Tesco Dark Chocolate Coated Biscuits 125G to basket
Tesco Chocolate Coated Malted Milk 250
Write a review
£
0.85
£
0.34
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate Coated Malted Milk 250
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Coated Malted Milk 250 to basket
Tesco Extremely Chocolate Swirl Biscuit 135G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.74
/100g
Add Tesco Extremely Chocolate Swirl Biscuit 135G
Add
add Tesco Extremely Chocolate Swirl Biscuit 135G to basket
Fox's Chocolate Viennese Biscuits 120G
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.25
/100g
Add Fox's Chocolate Viennese Biscuits 120G
Add
add Fox's Chocolate Viennese Biscuits 120G to basket
75p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Border Biscuits Dark Chocolate Ginger 150G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.00
/100g
Add Border Biscuits Dark Chocolate Ginger 150G
Add
add Border Biscuits Dark Chocolate Ginger 150G to basket
Tesco Milk Chocolate Dipped Viennese Fingers 135G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.74
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Dipped Viennese Fingers 135G
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Dipped Viennese Fingers 135G to basket
Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolate Fingers Biscuits 114G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.32
/100g
Add Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolate Fingers Biscuits 114G
Add
add Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolate Fingers Biscuits 114G to basket
Tesco Chocolatey Biscuit Selection 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Biscuits Selections
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.89
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolatey Biscuit Selection 450G
Add
add Tesco Chocolatey Biscuit Selection 450G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Biscuits 189G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.06
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Biscuits 189G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Biscuits 189G to basket
Cadbury White Chocolate Fingers Biscuits 114G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.32
/100g
Add Cadbury White Chocolate Fingers Biscuits 114G
Add
add Cadbury White Chocolate Fingers Biscuits 114G to basket
Cadbury Milk Chocolate Orange Fingers 114G
Write a review
£
1.55
£
1.36
/100g
Add Cadbury Milk Chocolate Orange Fingers 114G
Add
add Cadbury Milk Chocolate Orange Fingers 114G to basket
Maltesers Chocolate Biscuits 110G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.37
/100g
Add Maltesers Chocolate Biscuits 110G
Add
add Maltesers Chocolate Biscuits 110G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Border Biscuits Sharing Pack 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Biscuits Selections
shelf
£
2.99
£
0.75
/100g
Add Border Biscuits Sharing Pack 400G
Add
add Border Biscuits Sharing Pack 400G to basket
Tesco Chocolatey Swirl 135G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.74
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolatey Swirl 135G
Add
add Tesco Chocolatey Swirl 135G to basket
Cadbury Oreo Cadbury Coated Biscuit 164G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.22
/100g
Add Cadbury Oreo Cadbury Coated Biscuit 164G
Add
add Cadbury Oreo Cadbury Coated Biscuit 164G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Flipz Milk Chocolate Coated Pretzels 90G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.67
/100g
Add Flipz Milk Chocolate Coated Pretzels 90G
Add
add Flipz Milk Chocolate Coated Pretzels 90G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
35 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 11 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(7)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(35)
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
(35)
Chocolate Biscuits & Jaffa Cakes
(35)
Chocolate Biscuits
(35)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(9)
Cadbury
(6)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(35)
Pescetarian
(35)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close