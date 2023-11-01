Nairns Dark Chocolate Oat Biscuits 200G

Vegetarian

Nairns Dark Chocolate Oat Biscuits 200GVisit our website at nairns.com for details.
35% Less sugar**Than the average sweet biscuitWe believe the simple, natural goodness of oats is for everyone to enjoy.Our delicious oat biscuits are packed with mighty wholegrain oats and bursting with natural flavour.Packed in handy pouches, they're perfect as a wholesome treat to enjoy with your favourite hot drink any time of day.
We've Got a Whole Range of Delicious Flavours to DiscoverWhy not try Nairn's Stem Ginger Oat Biscuits?We've compared our Dark Chocolate Chip Oat Biscuits with over 100 similar sweet biscuits, and the good news is they contain 35% less sugar than the average of all those biscuits.We've Been Baking in Scotland with Pride & Imagination Since 18960.We lovingly bring together the finest quality oats with real, natural ingredients and over a century of expertise.Whether you're looking for something sweet or savoury, our deliciously simple range has something tasty for any time of day.
Wholegrain Oats45 Calories Per BiscuitHigh FibreWheat Free Recipe4 Pouches of 5 BiscuitsNo Hydrogenated FatNo Gm IngredientsNo Artificial Colours, Flavours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 200G
High Fibre

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (59%), Dark Chocolate Chips (9%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Brown Sugar, Dark Chocolate Powder (5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup: Lyles Golden Syrup, Dietary Fibre (Oligofructose), Barley Malt Syrup, Raising Agents Sodium Carbonates, Sea Salt, Natural Cocoa Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Milk, Our factory is Nut free and our recipe is Wheat and Nut free., We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Wheat and Nut free. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Genetically Modified Ingredients

