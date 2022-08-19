We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nutella Biscuits 20 Pieces 276G

image 1 of Nutella Biscuits 20 Pieces 276G
£2.80
£10.15/kg

Product Description

  • Biscuits filled with hazelnut spread with cocoa
  • The NUTELLA® Biscuits pouch is made of a plastic named O7 as it is made of 2 types of plastic, to protect the product from humidity and oxygen while maintaining the biscuit’s freshness and crunchiness. The choice of plastic film packaging allows us to minimize the amount of packaging to product, reducing the impact on the environment.
  • Nutella® Biscuits - A big heart!
  • It's the people we love that make us feel best. The greatest moments are those spent together, and sharing a tasty biscuit that everyone likes can make these moments even better! Nutella® Biscuits, made to share with those you love. A delicious crunchy biscuit with a creamy heart of Nutella® Everything you love in a crunchy biscuit added with the creaminess and unique taste of Nutella®
  • We are committed to a responsible sourcing of our ingredients protecting the environment and improving the livelihood of farmers and their communities. Read more on our actions and partners nutella.com/sustainability
  • Verified by SGS - sgs.com/nutella

At Ferrero, help people to enjoy life's special moments through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We care about quality and excellence, our heritage and our family values, our respect for the environment and the communities in which we work. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. We know that it's all these details that matter to guarantee the quality and experience of our unique products and brands

  • Crunchy biscuits with a creamy heart of Nutella
  • A crunchy golden baked biscuit
  • Creamy heart
  • Pack size: 276G

Information

Ingredients

Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa 40% (Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Skimmed Milk Powder (8.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Cane Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Wheat Bran, Milk Powder, Barley - Maize Malt Extract, Honey, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Wheat Starch, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Number of uses

It contains 20 pieces

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.
  • Customer Careline Tel: 00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

276g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer piece 13.8%RI* per piece
Energy (kJ / kcal)2138/511295/704
Fat (g)24.63.45
of which Saturates (g)11.51.68
Carbohydrate (g)63.38.73
of which Sugars (g)35.44.95
Protein (g)7.91.12
Sale/Sel (g)0.5470.0751
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

BUY THEM. NOW.

5 stars

BUY THEM. NOW.

Unreal

5 stars

Biscuits are outstanding!

