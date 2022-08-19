Nutella Biscuits 20 Pieces 276G

BUY THEM. NOW.
Unreal
Biscuits are outstanding!
At Ferrero, help people to enjoy life's special moments through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We care about quality and excellence, our heritage and our family values, our respect for the environment and the communities in which we work. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. We know that it's all these details that matter to guarantee the quality and experience of our unique products and brands
Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa 40% (Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Skimmed Milk Powder (8.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Cane Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Wheat Bran, Milk Powder, Barley - Maize Malt Extract, Honey, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Wheat Starch, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.
It contains 20 pieces
Pack. Don't Recycle
276g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per piece 13.8
|%RI* per piece
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2138/511
|295/70
|4
|Fat (g)
|24.6
|3.4
|5
|of which Saturates (g)
|11.5
|1.6
|8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|63.3
|8.7
|3
|of which Sugars (g)
|35.4
|4.9
|5
|Protein (g)
|7.9
|1.1
|2
|Sale/Sel (g)
|0.547
|0.075
|1
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Average of 5 stars
Biscuits are outstanding!