By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Border Biscuits Sharing Pack 400G

5(2)Write a review
Border Biscuits Sharing Pack 400G
£ 2.99
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • 6 classic recipes beautifully made for sharing
  • We are happy to declare that the palm oil contained within the ingredients we buy is certified is sustainable.
  • Find us on Facebook & Twitter
  • Light & Chocolatey Viennese Whirls, Sweet Memories Butterscotch Crunch, Light & Buttery Chocolate Chip Shortbread, Chocolate Oat Crumbles, Buttery Sultana Melts, Divinely Chocolatey Cookies
  • Family Biscuitiers Since 1984
  • Our Philosophy
  • We're obsessed with baking biscuits. Everyone at Border is personally responsible for outstanding quality whether they're sourcing ingredients, weighing, mixing, baking or packing. We believe our biscuits should be nothing short of exceptional and we're proud to make them just that.
  • John Cunningham
  • Owner & Founder
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Milk and Plain Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose (Milk), Whey (Milk) Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Butter, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Rolled Oats, Sultanas, Cornflour, Butterscotch Chips (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Brown Sugar, Vegetable Fat: Shea Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Lecithin in varying proportions, Butter, Milk Skimmed Sweet and Condensed, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Sugar Icing, Natural Flavour), Golden Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whole Egg Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Nut, Sesame Seeds and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight.Once opened, best kept in an airtight container, in your own secret hiding place. For best before information see back of pack.

Produce of

Baked in Scotland

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Border Biscuits Ltd,
  • South Faulds Road,
  • Lanark,
  • Lanarkshire,
  • Scotland,
  • ML11 7SR.

Return to

  • Please tell us if you loved these biscuits... or not.
  • Email sales@borderbiscuits.co.uk or write to the address below.
  • Border Biscuits Ltd,
  • South Faulds Road,
  • Lanark,
  • Lanarkshire,
  • Scotland,
  • ML11 7SR.
  • www.borderbiscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper biscuit
Energy Kcal47569
Kj1986288
Fat25.4g3.8g
Of which saturates10.2g1.4g
Carbohydrate55.0g7.9g
Of which sugars28.6g4.1g
Protein5.2g0.8g
Salt0.7g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fresh and crisp

5 stars

so fresh and crisp, best biscuits I have had in a long while.

Top of range

5 stars

Top of the range section biscuits

Usually bought next

Border Biscuits Dark Chocolate Ginger 150G

£ 1.50
£1.00/100g

New

Border Biscuits Lemon Drizzle Melts 150G

£ 1.50
£1.00/100g

New

Tesco Finest Shortbread Assortment 400G

£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

Celebrations Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here