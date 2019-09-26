Border Biscuits Sharing Pack 400G

Fresh and crisp
so fresh and crisp, best biscuits I have had in a long while.
Top of range
Top of the range section biscuits
Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Milk and Plain Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose (Milk), Whey (Milk) Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Butter, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Rolled Oats, Sultanas, Cornflour, Butterscotch Chips (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Brown Sugar, Vegetable Fat: Shea Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Lecithin in varying proportions, Butter, Milk Skimmed Sweet and Condensed, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Sugar Icing, Natural Flavour), Golden Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whole Egg Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight.Once opened, best kept in an airtight container, in your own secret hiding place. For best before information see back of pack.
Baked in Scotland
Packing. Recyclable
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per biscuit
|Energy Kcal
|475
|69
|Kj
|1986
|288
|Fat
|25.4g
|3.8g
|Of which saturates
|10.2g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|55.0g
|7.9g
|Of which sugars
|28.6g
|4.1g
|Protein
|5.2g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
