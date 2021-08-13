We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mcvities Dark Chocolate Hobnob 262G

3.3(11)Write a review
image 1 of Mcvities Dark Chocolate Hobnob 262G
£ 1.69
£0.64/100g

Each biscuit (18.8g) contains

Energy
388kJ
93kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

-

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

-

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Plain Chocolate Oaty, Nobbly Biscuits
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • 45% oat & wholemeal
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 262G

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (30%), Plain Chocolate (25%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour (16%), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 14

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost Mcvitie's.
  • (Outside UK):
  • UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
  • 33 -36 Northwood Court,
  • Freepost FDN5292,
  • Dublin 9.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory nights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost Mcvitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Consumer Services,
  • UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
  • 33 -36 Northwood Court,
  • Freepost FDN5292,
  • Dublin 9.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

262g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (18.8g)
Energy (kJ)2066388
(kcal)49493
Fat23.8g4.5g
of which Saturates11.9g2.2g
Carbohydrate60.2g11.3g
of which Sugars30.7g5.8g
Fibre6.3g1.2g
Protein6.5g1.2g
Salt0.66g0.12g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 14--
11 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Stupid Reviews

5 stars

Many idiotic complaints on here moaning about the biscuits not being lactose free and wanting to be a vegan. Stop being so dumb and buy a different product! These biscuits are excellent.

Luxury

5 stars

This is one of my favourite type of biscuit. The dark chocolate flavour and the farinaceous oaty flavour are well balanced, neither overpowering the other. The two flavours go together nicely. The resulting biscuit is not too sweet, and the crumbly oaty part of it gives it a rustic earthiness which makes it very satisfying. It's difficult to eat only one at a time without my hand hovering over the packet to take another! Tesco used to sell their own brand equivalent type of biscuit which was just as nice but cheaper - they sadly discontinued it. McVities is more expensive but worth it as an occasional treat.

Hard to stop eating

5 stars

These and plain chocolate digestives are my most favourite biscuits in the world,my only problem is the size of the packet and the fact that they taste so good that they rarely last me more than 2 sittings,lol It's stupid than vegans are complaining and leaving poor reviews for biscuits than aren't described as being vegan and list 'Butter Oil (Milk)' in the ingredients list,read the label

These are fabulous.

5 stars

These are fabulous.

want to be vegan

1 stars

want to be vegan

Need to be milk free

2 stars

Please bring back milk free chocolate biscuits. Many of us can not tolerate lactose free.

Not dairy free

1 stars

These are not the dairy free variety of hobnobs. The dairy free ones are chocolate chip in a browny beige packaging. I always check but Tesco don’t seem to make them available online..

Tesco plain chocolate digestive biscuits

2 stars

I agree with the last reviewer. These contain milk. Please bring back Tesco own plain chocolate digestive biscuits which are vegan! They are so popular and many people are very disappointed as there are so few dairy free chocolate biscuits.

NOT lactose-free

3 stars

These are a delicious biscuit but, as noted by previous reviewer, they do contain milk. As I have become lactose intolerant in my later years, I therefore pay quite a painful price for this deliciousness!! PS. Tesco sold an 'Own-brand' Dark chocolate digestive before the lockdown which WAS lactose-free. HAve they really stopped doing this (they do still offer their own MILK chocolate digestive), or is it just not available for delivery?

NOT DAIRY FREE

2 stars

Unlike the other review, which is misguided. These are not dairy free. Shame as it would be so easy to make them so!

1-10 of 11 reviews

