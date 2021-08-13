Mcvities Dark Chocolate Hobnob 262G

Stupid Reviews
Many idiotic complaints on here moaning about the biscuits not being lactose free and wanting to be a vegan. Stop being so dumb and buy a different product! These biscuits are excellent.
Luxury
This is one of my favourite type of biscuit. The dark chocolate flavour and the farinaceous oaty flavour are well balanced, neither overpowering the other. The two flavours go together nicely. The resulting biscuit is not too sweet, and the crumbly oaty part of it gives it a rustic earthiness which makes it very satisfying. It's difficult to eat only one at a time without my hand hovering over the packet to take another! Tesco used to sell their own brand equivalent type of biscuit which was just as nice but cheaper - they sadly discontinued it. McVities is more expensive but worth it as an occasional treat.
Hard to stop eating
These and plain chocolate digestives are my most favourite biscuits in the world,my only problem is the size of the packet and the fact that they taste so good that they rarely last me more than 2 sittings,lol It's stupid than vegans are complaining and leaving poor reviews for biscuits than aren't described as being vegan and list 'Butter Oil (Milk)' in the ingredients list,read the label
These are fabulous.
want to be vegan
Need to be milk free
Please bring back milk free chocolate biscuits. Many of us can not tolerate lactose free.
Not dairy free
These are not the dairy free variety of hobnobs. The dairy free ones are chocolate chip in a browny beige packaging. I always check but Tesco don’t seem to make them available online..
Tesco plain chocolate digestive biscuits
I agree with the last reviewer. These contain milk. Please bring back Tesco own plain chocolate digestive biscuits which are vegan! They are so popular and many people are very disappointed as there are so few dairy free chocolate biscuits.
NOT lactose-free
These are a delicious biscuit but, as noted by previous reviewer, they do contain milk. As I have become lactose intolerant in my later years, I therefore pay quite a painful price for this deliciousness!! PS. Tesco sold an 'Own-brand' Dark chocolate digestive before the lockdown which WAS lactose-free. HAve they really stopped doing this (they do still offer their own MILK chocolate digestive), or is it just not available for delivery?
NOT DAIRY FREE
Unlike the other review, which is misguided. These are not dairy free. Shame as it would be so easy to make them so!