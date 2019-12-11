By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Foxs Chocolate Chocolate Viennese 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Foxs Chocolate Chocolate Viennese 120G
£ 0.75
£0.63/100g

Offer

Each biscuit contains
  • Energy269kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2205kJ

Product Description

  • Viennese Biscuits Sandwiched with Milk Chocolate
  • Check out more baked deliciousness online @ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • When we first opened our bakehouse in Victorian Yorkshire we were dedicated to baking the most delicious biscuits and making our customers smile. Little has changed in over 160 years.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Milk Chocolate (27%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats [Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions], Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Butter (Milk) (4%), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container.For best before see front of pack.

Number of uses

Approximately 10 Servings Per Pack

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.

Return to

  • Fox's Quality Guarantee: Fox's have been baking delicious biscuits for over 160 years. If you have any feedback on our products we would love to hear from you. Simply contact us at:
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm.
  • careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer biscuitReference Intake*% Reference Intake* per biscuit
Energy 2205kJ269kJ8400kJ
-527kcal64kcal2000kcal3%
Fat 28g3.4g70g5%
of which saturates15g1.8g20g9%
Carbohydrate62g7.5g260g3%
of which sugars34g4.2g90g5%
Fibre2.0g<0.5g
Protein5.8g0.7g50g1%
Salt0.57g0.07g63g1%
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestives 433G

£ 1.50
£0.35/100g

Offer

Mcvities Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 262G

£ 1.00
£0.38/100g

Offer

Fox's Extremely Chocolate Chunkie Cookies 175G

£ 1.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

Kit Kat Chunky 4 X 40G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here