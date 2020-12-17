By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Fingers Milk Chocolate 114G

Be Treatwise. Per 21g serving (approx 4 biscuits) contains
  • Energy420 kJ 101 kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2001kJ

Product Description

  • Crisp Biscuits Covered with Cadbury Milk Chocolate.
  • Celebrate with cake!
  • Use Cadbury Dairy Milk, fingers to whip up one of these joyful masterpieces!
  • Covered in Cadbury dairy milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 114G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (48%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and Shea, in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin, E476, Flavourings), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Nuts

Storage

To keep me fresh for longer, once opened, store in a cool dry place away from strong light.Best Before: see side of pack.

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Number of uses

5-6 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Mondelēz Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are proud of making great quality Cadbury products and would love to hear from you with comments or suggestions.
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Or in ROI
  • Mondelēz Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

114g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 21g serving (approx 4 biscuits)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2001kJ420kJ8400 kJ
-479kcal101kcal2000 kcal
Fat 26.1g5.5g70g
of which Saturates 14.3g3.0g20g
Carbohydrate 54.4g11.4g260g
of which Sugars 28.9g6.1g90g
Fibre 1.5g0.3g-
Protein 6.8g1.4g50g
Salt 0.5g0.1g6g
*% Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

