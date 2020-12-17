Cadbury Fingers Milk Chocolate 114G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2001kJ
Product Description
- Crisp Biscuits Covered with Cadbury Milk Chocolate.
- Celebrate with cake!
- Use Cadbury Dairy Milk, fingers to whip up one of these joyful masterpieces!
- Covered in Cadbury dairy milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 114G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (48%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and Shea, in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin, E476, Flavourings), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain: Nuts
Storage
To keep me fresh for longer, once opened, store in a cool dry place away from strong light.Best Before: see side of pack.
Produce of
Baked in the UK
Number of uses
5-6 portions per pack
Name and address
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- Mondelēz Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are proud of making great quality Cadbury products and would love to hear from you with comments or suggestions.
- Consumer Services,
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- Or in ROI
- Mondelēz Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
114g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 21g serving (approx 4 biscuits)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2001kJ
|420kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|479kcal
|101kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|26.1g
|5.5g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|14.3g
|3.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|54.4g
|11.4g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|28.9g
|6.1g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.4g
|50g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|6g
|*% Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
