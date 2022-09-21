We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Milk Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G

Tesco Milk Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G
Tesco Milk Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G
£0.85
£0.68/100g

One biscuit

Energy
296kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.3g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Butter biscuits in milk chocolate.
  • SWEET & SNAPPY. Crisp, buttery biscuit nestled in thick silky chocolate. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes ??? and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (63%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (4%), Sugar, Oligofructose, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Dried Egg Yolk.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 18% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

