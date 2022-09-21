Tesco Milk Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G
One biscuit
- Energy
- 296kJ
-
- 71kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.5g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.1g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.3g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
Product Description
- Butter biscuits in milk chocolate.
- SWEET & SNAPPY. Crisp, buttery biscuit nestled in thick silky chocolate. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes ??? and making them the best they can be.
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (63%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (4%), Sugar, Oligofructose, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Dried Egg Yolk.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 18% minimum
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
