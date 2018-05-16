We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Easter
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Milk & Milkshakes
Ready To Drink Milkshakes
Chocolate Milkshake
Back to Ready To Drink Milkshakes
Chocolate Milkshake
Showing
1 to 15
of
15 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
1 Category
Filter by
Chocolate
Milkshake
(15)
9 Brands
Filter by
Shaken Udder
(3)
Filter by
Yazoo
(3)
Filter by
Chocomel
(2)
Filter by
Frijj
(2)
Filter by
Costa
(1)
Filter by
Emmi
(1)
Filter by
Mars
(1)
Filter by
Mighty
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
Halal
(15)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(15)
Filter by
Low salt
(15)
Filter by
No egg
(15)
Filter by
No soya
(15)