We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Chocomel 750ml

Chocomel 750ml

5(1)
Write a review

£2.70

£0.36/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250 ml:
Energy
730kJ
173kcal
9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292 kJ/

Chocolate flavoured milk drink. UHTGetting there!I'm fully recyclable and my packaging is made from 88% *plant-based materialEvery part of my packaging can be recycled, even my cap - just screw back on.*by mass balance, for more information visit www.chocomel.com/en-gb
Experience the one and only chocolate taste sensation.Our unique chocolate drink combines a secret blend of ingredients with almost 90 years of experience to create an irresistibly creamy, rich, smooth, indulgent and unforgettable chocolatey taste.
Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - CocoaFSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.orgChocomel® is a brand of FrieslandCampina nin nourishing by nature®
One and Only
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Milk (1, 3% Fat), 5% Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa¹), Sugar, Stabilisers (Carrageenan), Flavour, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Servings per pack: approx. 3 serving size 250 ml

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Try Me HotFor the Ulimate Hot Chocolate!To heat me up just pour into an appropriate container and heat on the stove or in the microwave. Top with spray cream Sit back, relax and enjoy!Shake well before opening.

View all Milkshakes & Iced Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here