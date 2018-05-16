Yazoo Chocolate No Added Sugar Milk Drink 6 X 200 Ml

Per 200ml
Product Description
- Chocolate lactose reduced milk drink (UHT)
- Yazoo meets government guidelines for use in schools.
- Find out more at ra.org
- Yazoo is a brand of FrieslandCampina nourishing by nature®
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C081801
- © Universal City Studios LLC. All rights reserved
- No Added Sugar
- Natural source of calcium & vitamin B2
- Rich in protein
- Contains naturally occurring sugars
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1200ML
Information
Ingredients
Lactose Reduced Semi Skimmed Milk, Lactose Reduced Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder¹ (1.2%), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum and Carrageenan: Natural Flavouring, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best before: See top of pack.Once opened, treat as fresh milk and keep upright.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF.
Return to
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF.
Net Contents
6 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml
|Energy
|202kJ /
|404kJ /
|-
|48kcal
|96kcal (5%RI*)
|Fat
|1.4g
|2.8g (4%RI*)
|- of which saturates
|1.0g
|2.0g (10%RI*)
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|10.0g (4%RI*)
|- of which sugars
|4.7g
|9.4g (10%RI*)
|Protein
|3.3g
|6.6g (12%RI*)
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.20g (3%RI*)
|Calcium
|105mg (13%RI*)
|210mg (26%RI*)
|Riboflavin - Vitamin B2
|0.1mg (7.5%RI*)
|0.2mg (15%RI*)
|*RI = Reference Daily Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
