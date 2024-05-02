FRijj Cookie Dough Milkshake 330ml

Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life cookie dough flavour milkshake.

Cookie dough is the flavour of dreams. That is why we added cookie dough flavour to our Thick N smoooth Müllerlicious milkshake. Dreams can come true.

Thick and smooth milkshake, full of Müller dairy goodness, oh yeh, and Müllerlicious flavours for daaaays!

Your Müller. Your Way. Your Happy Place.

Pack size: 330ML

Protein contributes to a maintenance of muscle mass

Source of Calcium and Vitamin B12 Source of Protein

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (61%), Whole Milk (29%), Sugar Syrup, Buttermilk Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Fructose, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Colour: Plain Caramel, Flavourings

Allergy Information

Allergy advice: See ingredients in BOLD.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage