We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of FRijj Cookie Dough Milkshake 330ml
image 1 of FRijj Cookie Dough Milkshake 330mlimage 2 of FRijj Cookie Dough Milkshake 330mlimage 3 of FRijj Cookie Dough Milkshake 330mlimage 4 of FRijj Cookie Dough Milkshake 330ml

FRijj Cookie Dough Milkshake 330ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£4.54/litre

Vegetarian

Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life cookie dough flavour milkshake.
Cookie dough is the flavour of dreams. That is why we added cookie dough flavour to our Thick N smoooth Müllerlicious milkshake. Dreams can come true.
Thick and smooth milkshake, full of Müller dairy goodness, oh yeh, and Müllerlicious flavours for daaaays!
Your Müller. Your Way. Your Happy Place.
Thick and SmoothSource of Calcium, Protein and Vitamin B12Suitable for VegetariansUltra Heat Treated (UHT) long life cookie dough flavour milkshake
Pack size: 330ML
Protein contributes to a maintenance of muscle mass
Source of Calcium and Vitamin B12Source of Protein

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (61%), Whole Milk (29%), Sugar Syrup, Buttermilk Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Fructose, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Colour: Plain Caramel, Flavourings

Allergy Information

Allergy advice: See ingredients in BOLD.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake shake shake it up!Best served chilled

View all Milkshakes & Iced Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here