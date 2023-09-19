FRijj Fudge Brownie Milkshake 330ml

Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life fudge brownie flavour milkshake.

Oh Yes We Did. Thick N Smooth Müllerlicious milkshake with an unreal Fudge Brownie taste! Some call it magic, we call it FRijj fudge brownie flavour.

Thick and smooth milkshake, full of Müller dairy goodness, oh yeh, and Müllerlicious flavours for daaaays!

Your Müller. Your Way. Your Happy Place.

Thick and Smooth Source of Calcium, Protein and Vitamin B12 Suitable for Vegetarians Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life fudge brownie flavour milkshake

Pack size: 330ML

Protein contributes to a maintenance of muscle mass

Source of Protein Source of Calcium and Vitamin B12

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (60%), Whole Milk (29%), Sugar Syrup, Buttermilk Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder, Fructose, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Flavourings

Allergy Information

Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage