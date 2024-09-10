New
Shaken Udder White Chocolate Protein Milkshake 330ml

Shaken Udder White Chocolate Protein Milkshake 330ml

Vegetarian

Ultra High Temperature Pasteurised Protein Milk Drink with White Chocolate
Hurrah! A protein packed milkshake that tastes delicious. It's made with lashings of marvellous milk, nutritious milk protein and creamy white chocolate.
20g ProteinMade with real white chocolateA Good Source of CalciumLess than 5% Added SugarNo Artificial Colours, Flavours or SweetenersGluten Free & Vegetarian
Pack size: 330ML
A Good Source of Calcium

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk (64%), Milk Protein (30%), Sugar, White Chocolate (2%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder), Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake to awakeShake well, serve chilled.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Sweeteners

